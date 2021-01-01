Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marion BRUNET - DE MAGALHAES
Ajouter
Marion BRUNET - DE MAGALHAES
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ROBERT WALTERS
Lyon (69000)
2010 - maintenant
HAYS
- Consultante en recrutement
Ressources humaines | Lyon (69000)
2007 - 2009
COGIX
Lyon (69000)
2005 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel