Marion DUTAUT

AMSTERDAM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
preparation of arrivals and check
Microsoft Office
Amadeus CRS

Entreprises

  • Hilton Amsterdam - Hilton Meetings Trainee

    2014 - 2014 Internship at Hilton Amstedam as the Hilton Meetings Trainee
    Ensure the smooth running of an event and make sure the client is satisfied

  • Hilton Amsterdam - Banqueting shiftleader

    2014 - maintenant

  • Château de Méry Sur Oise - Receptioniste

    2012 - 2012 Internship at Château de Méry Sur Oise, L'Hôtel**** (FRANCE) as receptionist
    Booking, preparation of arrivals and check in/check out

Formations

  • Hogeschool INHolland Haarlem (Haarlem)

    Haarlem 2011 - 2014

  • Groupe ESC Troyes

    Troyes 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor degree EMVOL ``Tourism, Travel & Leisure Management''

    Main subjects studied: Marketing, management, tourism, law, hospitality and catering.

  • Lycée Fragonard

    L'Isle Adam 2008 - 2011 Baccalauréat

  • Lycée Fragonard

    L'Isle Adam 2007 - 2011 Baccalaureate Degree

  • Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie

    L'Isle Adam 2002 - 2007
