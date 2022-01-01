Retail
Marion DUTAUT
Marion DUTAUT
AMSTERDAM
Mes compétences :
preparation of arrivals and check
Microsoft Office
Amadeus CRS
Entreprises
Hilton Amsterdam
- Hilton Meetings Trainee
2014 - 2014
Internship at Hilton Amstedam as the Hilton Meetings Trainee
Ensure the smooth running of an event and make sure the client is satisfied
Hilton Amsterdam
- Banqueting shiftleader
2014 - maintenant
Château de Méry Sur Oise
- Receptioniste
2012 - 2012
Internship at Château de Méry Sur Oise, L'Hôtel**** (FRANCE) as receptionist
Booking, preparation of arrivals and check in/check out
Formations
Hogeschool INHolland Haarlem (Haarlem)
Haarlem
2011 - 2014
Groupe ESC Troyes
Troyes
2011 - 2014
Bachelors Degree
Bachelor degree EMVOL ``Tourism, Travel & Leisure Management''
Main subjects studied: Marketing, management, tourism, law, hospitality and catering.
Lycée Fragonard
L'Isle Adam
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréat
Lycée Fragonard
L'Isle Adam
2007 - 2011
Baccalaureate Degree
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie
L'Isle Adam
2002 - 2007
