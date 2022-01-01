Menu

Marion HUREL

  • Join Maestro
  • Product Manager

Paris

Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris

En résumé

Passionnée par le produit et animée d'un mindset entrepreneur, j'évolue depuis plus de 15 ans dans des structures variées (startup, pme) où j'ai pu avoir une vision 360° du produit :

Côté marque : en développant des produits non digitaux de A à Z (cosmétiques, pharmaceutiques).

Côté distributeur : en développant stratégiquement l'offre de produits d'un concept store pour enfants.

Côté entrepreunariat : en créant mon propre produit digital, une app' pour la transparence au resto.

Enthousiaste, curieuse et lifelong-learner, c'est tout naturellement que j'ai eu envie de booster mes compétences en product management en intégrant le bootcamp intensif et sélectif Join Maestro.

Forte de mon background business /marketing et de mon appétence pour le digital, j'aime apporter mon expertise à des entreprises innovantes ayant une approche user-centric, pour créer un produit à impact.

Entreprises

  • Join Maestro - Product Manager

    Autre | Paris 2023 - 2023 Bootcamp intensif de 7 semaines en Product Management full-stack :

    💎 Frameworks : Double diamant, Lean, Agile (Scrum, Kanban, Shape-up), Design Thinking

    🎯 Business & Strategy : Vision, OKR, North Star Metric, OMTM, Roadmap, Product Market fit, Growth, Product led-growth, Product Marketing, Mobile App

    🔎 Discovery : User interviews, Personae, Customer journey map, Jobs to be done, User journey map, Job stories, Data analysis

    🎨 Design : Wireframing, Mockup, User testing

    🚀 Delivery : MVP vs MLP, Epics, User Stories, Tickets, Gestion et priorisation du backlog, Définition des sprints

    ✂️ Techniques de priorisation : Impact vs Effort, MoSCoW, RICE, Eisenhower, Buy a feature, User story mapping

    🃏 Techniques d'estimation : Poker planning, T-shirt sizing

    💻 Tech : Frontend to APIs to Backend, Dev workflow and environment, Work with Dev

    🌱 Produit responsable : Best practices éco-conception et optimisation (Product, Design & Dev)

    ⚒️ Outils : Miro, Airtable, Notion, Softr, Figma, Whimsical, Jira, Github, Mixpanel, Trello

    🗒 25 workshops avec 25 product coachs différents issus de l'écosystème (CPO, Head of Product, Product Manager, ...) sur leurs problématiques du moment : Qonto - Alan - Skello - Pretto - Shine - Lalilo - Se Loger - The Fork - Paypal - LeBonCoin- Nickel - Spotify - Stuart - Blablacar - Comet - Malt - Happn - Papernest - Deezer and more.

  • Livestorm SAS - Product Manager

    Autre | Paris 2023 - 2023 Projet final à temps plein dans le cadre du bootcamp Maestro en Product Management

    Problématique réelle et actuelle rencontrée par Livestorm

    Kick off & Demo Day Pitch devant un jury d'experts Produit dont le Head of Product et la Senior Product Manager Livestorm

    💎 Frameworks : Double diamant, Lean, Design Thinking

    🔎 Discovery : 10 User interviews, Opportunity Tree, User journey map, Data analysis, How might we

    🚀 Delivery : Benchmark, MVP, Backlog priorisé

    ✂️ Techniques de priorisation : Impact vs Effort, User story mapping

    🃏 Techniques d'estimation : T-shirt sizing

    🎯 Business & Strategy : Vision, North Star Metric, OMTM, Roadmap, Product marketing, Demo Day Pitch Deck

    🎨 Design : Wireframing, Mockup, User testing

    ⚒️ Outils : Miro, Figma, Notion

    👥️ Coordination d'une équipe de 4 personnes

  • Les Raffineurs - Product Manager | Buyer - Les Petits Raffineurs (0 - 6 ans)

    Autre | Paris 2020 - 2023 🎯 Marketing stratégique
    > Construction et optimisation de l'offre web et retail :
    - Market & User research (user interviews, veille marché et concurrence)
    - Analyse performance de la gamme existante (KPI)
    - Agrégation sous forme de guidelines sourcing stratégiques par catégorie et recommandation de nouvelles verticales
    - Sourcing de nouvelles marques en cohérence avec la ligne éditoriale et les objectifs stratégiques
    - Animation des points sourcing mensuels
    - Diffusion de l'expertise produit auprès des autres pôles

    💶 Achat
    > Négociation, pilotage de la performance fournisseur (KPI) et relation stratégique avec les fournisseurs (optimisation marge brute)

    👥️ Management d'une assistante cheffe de produit / achat

  • A mon Goût - Fondatrice

    Direction générale | Paris 2018 - 2020 🍽 Application mobile permettant aux personnes ayant des restrictions alimentaires de choisir les plats qu'elles souhaitent au resto en toute sérénité.

    🔎 Discovery : Market & user research (User journey map and user interviews), Data analysis

    🚀 Delivery : MVP

    🎯 Business & Strategy : définition d'un business model, pitch deck

    🤝Mentoring et coaching par des experts Willa de l'idée au MVP dans le cadre du programme Willa Start

    🏅 Finaliste du Startup Week-end organisé par "Grandes Entrepreneures au Féminin", un réseau de 42 000 diplômées réunissant les associations d’anciens de 10 Grandes Ecoles (Centrale Paris, ENA, ESCP, ESSEC, HEC, INSEAD, Mines Paritech, Polytechnique, Ponts Alliance, Sciences Po).

  • Dermophil Indien - Marketing Lead | Health & Beauty division

    Marketing | Vincennes 2014 - 2018 🎯 Stratégie marketing d’innovation pour le relancement de la marque et stratégie Go-to-market :
    > Rebranding : Market & user research, Création de la nouvelle plateforme de marque, brand architecture et brand book
    > Stratégie d’activation : création de la nouvelle brand experience et des déclinaisons multi-supports
    > Définition des KPI
    > Présentation au Board Meeting Groupe KlosterFrau
    > Sales activation : Evénementialisation et animation du séminaire (scénographie mémorable), Création des supports de formation et outils commerciaux, Workshop avec les équipes sales

    🚀 Marketing développement produit :
    > Benchmarking et veille marché
    > Optimisation du product/market fit
    > Brief NPD et suivi R&D
    > Création et suivi des PRI
    > Coordination R&D/Production/Sales

    💻 Stratégie Digitale - Social Média – Communication :
    > Gestion RP et e-RP
    > Création de contenu multi-supports et activation média 360° (TV, Digital, Presse, Partenariat)
    > Optimisation SEO
    > Tracking Google Analytics

    💶 Pilotage Budgétaire :
    > Elaboration et suivi du P&L de la marque

    👥️ Management direct d’une équipe de deux assistantes chefs de produit

  • Laboratoire Garancia - Product Manager

    Marketing | Paris 2006 - 2014 1️⃣ 1ère employée de la marque :
    > Structuration et mise en place de nombreux process de fonctionnement
    > Participation aux recrutements des nouveaux collaborateurs

    🧴Marketing Développement :
    > Analyse des performances du portefeuille produit, de la concurrence et des tendances marché
    > Gestion de A à Z du développement de nouveaux produits et objets promotionnels

    🚚 Achat & Logistique :
    > Approvisionnement matières premières et packaging (commande, suivi, livraison, qualité)
    > Optimisation des achats et négociation

    🚀 🌎 Marketing Opérationnel et Go-to-Market France & International :
    > Développement des supports publicitaires plurimédias et des PLV
    > Gestion de campagne Trade Marketing (Vitrine, Mise en Avant, Planogramme Merchandising)
    > Elaboration et animation de plans marketing complets : Lancements, Médias, Formation, Challenge, Opérations commerciales (Suisse, Belgique, Portugal, Dom Tom, Moyen Orient, Turquie, Pologne)

    💻 Digital - Communication
    > Refonte du site web vitrine en eshop (brief, mockup, création contenu, maquettage, optimisation ux design, recettage)
    > Gestion RP et e-RP (conférence de presse, évènements blogs…), Animation des conférences de presse en anglais (Turquie, Moyen Orient, Portugal)

    📧 Customer success management
    > Mise en place d'un programme de fidélisation et engagement client
    > Gestion de la relation clients (courrier, email, téléphone)
    > Création, suivi et analyse de la base CRM

    🤝 Sales
    > Réalisation de prévisions de ventes
    > Elaboration de conditions commerciales
    > Analyse des performances commerciales
    > Animation des séminaires à la force de vente
    > Création des supports de formation et outils commerciaux
    > Formation des équipes (workshop, one-one)
    > Mise en place d'un programme d'incentive commercial

    💶 Pilotage budgétaire
    > Suivi et recommandations

    👥️ Management d’une assistante chef de produit, d’une animatrice/formatrice et d'une équipe de 5 animateurs.rices saisonniers

Formations

  • Join Maestro

    Paris 2023 - 2023 Bootcamp intensif de 7 semaines en product management. 20% de théorie, 80% de pratique auprès de Product coachs issus de l'écosystème (Head of Product, Product Managers) pour travailler sur leurs problématiques product du moment.

  • Contournement

    Paris 2023 - 2023 Formation aux outils no-code pour améliorer ses ops au quotidien et ainsi gagner en efficience et productivité

  • Join Lion By The Family

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Formation sélective sur l'écosystème des startups et scaleups : décryptage des métiers et sujets à l'avant-garde et innovants.

    20 intervenants issus de l'écosystème : The Family - Kima Ventures - Flat - So Shape - Zenaton - Menu Next Door - Doctrine - Nestor - Dreem - Lion - Roger Voice - Hostnfly - YoFitness - Zenly - Save - Dream Catcher Sales - Citizen Plane - Merci Handy - Jubiwee - Urgences Docteur

  • ESSEC, ISIPCA, Université De Saint Quentin En Yvelines

    Cergy, Versailles, Saint Quentin En Yvel 2006 - 2007 Marketing International, Management, Cosmétique & Parfumerie
Annuaire des membres :