Marion HUREL

Passionnée par le produit et animée d'un mindset entrepreneur, j'évolue depuis plus de 15 ans dans des structures variées (startup, pme) où j'ai pu avoir une vision 360° du produit :



Côté marque : en développant des produits non digitaux de A à Z (cosmétiques, pharmaceutiques).



Côté distributeur : en développant stratégiquement l'offre de produits d'un concept store pour enfants.



Côté entrepreunariat : en créant mon propre produit digital, une app' pour la transparence au resto.



Enthousiaste, curieuse et lifelong-learner, c'est tout naturellement que j'ai eu envie de booster mes compétences en product management en intégrant le bootcamp intensif et sélectif Join Maestro.



Forte de mon background business /marketing et de mon appétence pour le digital, j'aime apporter mon expertise à des entreprises innovantes ayant une approche user-centric, pour créer un produit à impact.