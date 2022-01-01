Marion HUREL

Join Maestro
- Product Manager
Autre | Paris
2023 - 2023
Bootcamp intensif de 7 semaines en Product Management full-stack :
💎 Frameworks : Double diamant, Lean, Agile (Scrum, Kanban, Shape-up), Design Thinking
🎯 Business & Strategy : Vision, OKR, North Star Metric, OMTM, Roadmap, Product Market fit, Growth, Product led-growth, Product Marketing, Mobile App
🔎 Discovery : User interviews, Personae, Customer journey map, Jobs to be done, User journey map, Job stories, Data analysis
🎨 Design : Wireframing, Mockup, User testing
🚀 Delivery : MVP vs MLP, Epics, User Stories, Tickets, Gestion et priorisation du backlog, Définition des sprints
✂️ Techniques de priorisation : Impact vs Effort, MoSCoW, RICE, Eisenhower, Buy a feature, User story mapping
🃏 Techniques d'estimation : Poker planning, T-shirt sizing
💻 Tech : Frontend to APIs to Backend, Dev workflow and environment, Work with Dev
🌱 Produit responsable : Best practices éco-conception et optimisation (Product, Design & Dev)
⚒️ Outils : Miro, Airtable, Notion, Softr, Figma, Whimsical, Jira, Github, Mixpanel, Trello
🗒 25 workshops avec 25 product coachs différents issus de l'écosystème (CPO, Head of Product, Product Manager, ...) sur leurs problématiques du moment : Qonto - Alan - Skello - Pretto - Shine - Lalilo - Se Loger - The Fork - Paypal - LeBonCoin- Nickel - Spotify - Stuart - Blablacar - Comet - Malt - Happn - Papernest - Deezer and more.
A mon Goût
- Fondatrice
Direction générale | Paris
2018 - 2020
🍽 Application mobile permettant aux personnes ayant des restrictions alimentaires de choisir les plats qu'elles souhaitent au resto en toute sérénité.
🔎 Discovery : Market & user research (User journey map and user interviews), Data analysis
🚀 Delivery : MVP
🎯 Business & Strategy : définition d'un business model, pitch deck
🤝Mentoring et coaching par des experts Willa de l'idée au MVP dans le cadre du programme Willa Start
🏅 Finaliste du Startup Week-end organisé par "Grandes Entrepreneures au Féminin", un réseau de 42 000 diplômées réunissant les associations d’anciens de 10 Grandes Ecoles (Centrale Paris, ENA, ESCP, ESSEC, HEC, INSEAD, Mines Paritech, Polytechnique, Ponts Alliance, Sciences Po).