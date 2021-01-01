Menu

Marouan BELLIOUM

  • Security Officer & Infrastructure Delivery Manager
  • Nexans Maroc
  • Security Officer & Infrastructure Delivery Manager

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Nexans Maroc - Security Officer & Infrastructure Delivery Manager

    Informatique | CASABLANCA 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel