Marta GLADKOWSKA

  • EDV Werke
  • IT Business Partner

Baar, Suisse

At EDV Werke, I help global companies make informed and confident decisions concerning IT practices. Let me share the gained IT industry insights with you, that will be relevant to your business.
I will listen to you, immerse into your business needs and propose IT models of cooperation. Beyond that, I will remain your point of contact, an essential extension of your team, to ensure you achieve the best possible results from outsourcing IT processes and recruitment.

Contact me to:
Source required IT Experts worldwide in an unrivalled time (less than 72 hours).
Discuss if IT Managed Services and Staff Augmentation practices are right for your business.
Submit the RFP if you are looking for the IT Services provider.
Discuss how our IT solutions and teams can help navigate the constantly changing IT environments.
You can also count on me to support you in defining the KPIs for the IT Managed Service, and more.

  EDV Werke - IT Business Partner

    Informatique | Baar, Suisse 2021 - maintenant EDV WERKE AG is a fast growing Swiss IT consulting company.
    We focus on delivering entire development teams with the philosophy that high competence gives the best quality and time to market.
    EDV WERKE delivers IT experts from various IT technologies within 48-72 hours on-site or remotely( SAP, Oracle, Java, .Net, C++, SalesForce, Workday, DevOps, iOS, Android etc.).
    Our focus on building a sound corporate culture with high employee satisfaction, led us to being named Europe’s best workplace.

