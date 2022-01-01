Martial Gaetan SOSSY

Diplômé en ingénieur de conception informatique à lInstitut Africain dInformatique (I.A.I), je me suis spécialisé au fil de ma carrière dans le métier de la Monétique. Jai une expérience de plus de 6 ans dans la gestion de système de paiement par carte et par mobile.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft SQL Server

Linux Debian

UML/OMT

Oracle 11g

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Linux

Domain Name Server Protocol

Visual Basic

Turbo Pascal

Sage Accounting Software

SQL

Personal Home Page

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Merise Methodology

LDAP

JavaScript

Java

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

HTML

Delphi

Database Administration

Cascading Style Sheets

COM/DCOM

C++

C Programming Language

Apache WEB Server

AIX UNIX