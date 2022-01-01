Menu

Martial Gaetan SOSSY

  • Groupement Interbancaire Monétique de l'Afrique Centrale (GIMAC)/BEAC
  • Responsable Support et Back Office

YAOUNDE

En résumé

Diplômé en ingénieur de conception informatique à lInstitut Africain dInformatique (I.A.I), je me suis spécialisé au fil de ma carrière dans le métier de la Monétique. Jai une expérience de plus de 6 ans dans la gestion de système de paiement par carte et par mobile.

Entreprises

  • Groupement Interbancaire Monétique de l'Afrique Centrale (GIMAC)/BEAC - Responsable Support et Back Office

    Technique | YAOUNDE 2022 - maintenant COORDONER LES ACTIVITEES:
    BACK OFFICE
    • d’assurer le traitement des opérations back-office monétiques du GIMAC
    • d’assurer le pointage des fichiers de règlement des opérations monétiques régionales, la préparation des fichiers des ordres divers et autres couvertures internes du GIMAC
    • de faire le suivi du cycle des impayés
    • d’appliquer le référentiel de contrôle des activités de back-office monétique du GIMAC
    • d’assurer le traitement des opérations prépayées, de paiement, des transactions douteuses et des transactions TPE en attente de rapprochement concernant les activités monétiques du GIMAC
    • d’assurer le traitement des réclamations et requêtes de back office monétique soumises au Centre de service et via la plateforme de gestion des requêtes du GIMAC
    • d’assurer l’assistance monétique aux membres et autres acteurs du système monétique régional du GIMAC
    • d’appuyer le support monétique dans la résolution des requêtes des membres
    • de prendre en compte des évolutions des normes et réglementation monétiques régionales

    SUPPORT :
    * Contrôle du bon Traitement des batch monétiques, de la génération et transmission des fichiers et autres états destinés aux membres, aux commerçants, aux partenaires ou à un usage interne par les collaborateurs, conformément aux SLA

    * Assurer une exploitation efficiente des nouvelles plateformes mises en exploitation
    (Environnement Délégataire, SWICTH) Mobile et Carte
    * Gestion des risques et mise en œuvre du référentiel de contrôle relatif aux activités de la cellule Support Monétique (notamment les processus « Opérations » et « Service après-vente et Gestion de la relation client », …)

    * Mis en place des tableaux de pilotage des activités et les indicateurs de performance (Taux de disponibilité, Rejets techniques et Fonctionnels)
    * Produire de façon régulière, des rapports d’activités hebdomadaires de la cellule ainsi que les rapports trimestriels sur les indicateurs qualité du fonctionnement des systèmes monétiques des membres.
    * Produire sur demande, les fiches d’exploitation d’un membre ou d’un groupe de membres (Etat des tickets Centre d’Appels, Etat des transactions, Etat des cartes, DAB/ GAB, TPE, etc.)
    * Participer à la veille technologique et la gestion des évolutions des normes monétiques internationales.
    * Assistance et Support technique aux banques interconnectées, aux porteurs de cartes bancaires et aux commerçants pour un traitement efficient d’incidents et d’anomalies déclarés au Centred’Appels.
    * Rédaction de Rapports d’activité hebdomadaire de la cellule Support

  • Groupement Interbancaire Monétique de l'Afrique Centrale (GIMAC)/BEAC

    YAOUNDE 2016 - 2022 - Administrateur Payway (Switch
    et Delegataire)
    - Mise en en production des
    membres et formation des
    membres dans la monétique,
    - Gestion des HSMs (maintenance,
    importer et générer des clés)

    - Support aux Banques Délegataire
    - Support BackOffice Gimac
    - Gestion du WebHelpDesk
    - Gestion de la BI
    - Gestion des réclamations de
    niveau 2 et 3 pour les membres

    -Certifié en « Electronic Payment System Manager en janvier 2020»
    -coordinateur de mise en production :
    Apporter des conseils et de l’assistance au sein de l’activité de Production, et être
    dépositaire des bonnes pratiques.
    - Participer à la gestion et à la coordination des activités.
    - Assurer l’interface avec les membres et prestataire PAYLOGIC.
    - Assurer le rôle de relais auprès du Responsable de Service pour la continuité des
    activités.

  • SERVAIR GABON - Informaticien de projet de déploiement SAGE X3 versoin personnalisée (iDREAM) au GABON

    2015 - 2016 Déploiement de l’environnement Sage ERP X3
    Formation des utilisateurs
    Suivi des utilisateurs

  • BGFIBank GABON - Chargé de l'exploitation Monétique

    2014 - 2015 (1 an et 4 mois): - Chargé de l'exploitation Monétique à la Direction Informatique et Nouvelle Technologie :
    en charge de l’environnement POWERCARD de HPS
    en charge de l'environnement PAYWAY de PAYLOGIC
    les activités assignés:
    * Traitement de fin de journée (TFJO) Monétique ;
    * Traitement de fabrication de cartes ;
    * Traitement de fichiers Visa (Edit Package,PayWay) :
    * Téléchargement et traitement du fichier Incoming Visa sous Edit Package ;
    * Intégration du fichier Incoming Visa sous PayWay ;
    * Traitement Mensuel des renouvellements Cartes ;
    * Chargement et Déchargement des cartes prépayées (Cartes Salaires) ;
    * Assistance des Agences sur PayWay ;
    * Monitoring des GABs (Encaisse,Deconnexion) ;
    * Monitoring des interfaces (Host,Visa_Base 1,SMS) ;
    * Astreinte Monétique (Week-end).

    - Développement des scripts sur SHELL ;
    - Exploitation de la base de données avec SQL Navigator.

  • NSIA ASSURANCES Gabon - Adjoint responsable informatique & Chargé du Développement

    2014 - 2014 (1 mois et 11 jours) : NSIA ASSURANCES : Adjoint
    responsable informatique
    - Chargé du Développement, de la Supervision et la maintenance des systèmes
    informatiques

  • SIPAGEL - Administration SAGE

    2013 - 2014 (5 mois) : - Administration SAGE 100 Gestion commerciale pour SQL server
    -Administration Windows Server et SQL 2003 et 2008
    - Exploitation de la base de données avec SQL Déveloper.

  • Groupe TEREZA - Analyste et Concepteur informatique

    2012 - 2013 mise en place d'un système d'interconnexion des Etablissements primaire,collège,lycée e,université et grandes écoles au GABON (XGEST).
    - Etude l'existant en terme d'environnement de gestion scolaire dans le primaire,collège,lycée e,université et grandes écoles .
    - analyse et conception sur l'interconnexion des Etablissements.

Formations

  • Institut Africain D'Informatique (IAI) (Libreville)

    Libreville 2009 - 2012 Bac +5

    Développement sur VB, PHP,HTML,JAVA,C;C++
    Administration système(Linux,Windows)
    Administration Réseau

Réseau

