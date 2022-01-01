Martial Gaetan SOSSY

Diplômé en ingénieur de conception informatique à lInstitut Africain dInformatique (I.A.I), je me suis spécialisé au fil de ma carrière dans le métier de la Monétique. Jai une expérience de plus de 6 ans dans la gestion de système de paiement par carte et par mobile.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Debian
UML/OMT
Oracle 11g
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Linux
Domain Name Server Protocol
Visual Basic
Turbo Pascal
Sage Accounting Software
SQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
LDAP
JavaScript
Java
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
HTML
Delphi
Database Administration
Cascading Style Sheets
COM/DCOM
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
AIX UNIX