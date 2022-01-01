Martin DIERYCK

We all have a story to tell, an audience to reach, a desire to persuade, a product or service to sell.
As a professional designer, Martin creates and designs visual systems that will give you an edge and help you show exactly who you are, what makes you different and why clients should choose you.
Follow me:
https://be.linkedin.com/in/martindieryck
https://about.me/martindieryck
https://twitter.com/martin_mardi
https://www.facebook.com/mardidesign
https://www.instagram.com/martin_mardi
Mes compétences :
Communication institutionnelle
Conseil en communication
Marketing
Direction de la photographie
Retouche d'images
Graphisme print
Illustration
Design graphique
Direction artistique
Communication visuelle
Stratégie de communication