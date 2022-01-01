Menu

Martin ESNAULT

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Currently completing my graduation internship within the PSA research center of Vélizy (78) after my 5 years at INSA Centre-Val de Loire (National Institute of Applied Sciences), I am looking for a first position in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision.
This internship gives me the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills I have gained throughout my education, those coming alongside with a strong interest in these areas. Autonomous and innovative, I am looking for new challenges that would enable me to deepen these skills while continuing to discover the range of possibilities given by AI.

Mes compétences :
PyTorch
OpenCV
Python
C++
Tensorflow

Entreprises

  • Groupe Psa - Stagiaire Ingénieur

    Rueil Malmaison 2019 - maintenant Intitulé: Conception d’outils d’Intelligence Artificielle (IA) pour l’usine du futur
    Missions et tâches réalisées:
    - Mise en place de systèmes de contrôle à partir de méthodes d’IA
    (Deep Learning, Machine Learning) et de vision par ordinateur ;

  • Direction Générale De L'armement - Stagiaire Assistant Ingénieur

    PARIS 2018 - 2018 Intitulé: Intégration d’Algorithmes de Traitement Numérique
    Missions et tâches réalisées:
    - Implémentation d’algorithmes de traitement de données et de
    signaux radar pour un logiciel d’expertise technique ;

Formations

