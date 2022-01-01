Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Martine BOILLOT
MELLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
garage boillot
- Conjointe
1979 - maintenant
Formations
Cours Neuilly (Bourges)
Bourges
1972 - 1975
Réseau
Katie NEZONDET