Menu

Martine FERRI

CHÂTILLON-SUR-CLUSES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Châtillon-sur-Cluses

En résumé

Efficient and proactive communication skills
Strong organization skills, multi-tasking competencies
Highly reliable and accurate, focused and very trustful person
Superior negotiation skills, in a multicultural environment (European Countries, Northern Africa)
Good knowledge of the Aerospace, Electronics, Electrical, Hydraulic, Rails, Automotive, High Tech and Defense sectors. (Manufacturing and Engineering companies, Cutting. Turning & CNC Machines…)
Experience with project technical and commercial specifications
Excellent written and oral communication (French & English)
Good quality awareness
Good awareness of cultural differences.
Good computer skills


Mes compétences :
Good written and oral communication
Efficient and proactive communication skills
Relationship management
Sales & Marketing
Good knowledge of the high technology Business for
Highly reliable and accurate, details focus on, Hi
Excellent negotiation skills, used to multicultura
Strong organization skills, multi-tasking capacity

Entreprises

  • Golfers Paradise - Customer Advisor

    2014 - maintenant

  • COMITE REGIONAL DE SKI DU MONT-BLANC - Comité Directeur

    2014 - maintenant

  • DGIN - Senior Account Executive

    2011 - 2013 Nothern Africa
    • KAM for : Nexans, Prysmian, TE Electronics, Sicame Group, Nexter, CNIM, SEB, Sagem Com, Air Liquide, Man Diesel, Caterpillar, Factem, Ineo Defense, Altia Group…
    • Lead and opportunity management, targeting new customers according their activities, assessing potential to maximize the potential partnership
    • CRM management and business follow up (delivery conditions, contacts purchase,…)
    • Business Management follow up from RFQ until PO receipt

  • GEORGES PRECISION - Technical sales representative

    2005 - 2009 • Customer follow up, sales & application support specifying and influencing the product portfolio for the Company
    • Reporting and sales support statistics
    • Customer visit, field testing and tailored technical support leading the solution implementation when required
    • Organization and coordination of professional exhibitions. Personalized on-site technical seminars tailored for our factory’s suppliers and customers

  • FIVA - Technical sales representative

    1993 - 2005 • Regional sales development, (Cutting & Grinding Tools)
    • On-site demos and testing at customer’s factory, on their Machines. Technical solution optimization
    • Organization of professional exhibitions

  • SC THYEZ MARIGNIER - ENSEIGNANT

    1989 - maintenant Enseignement Ski Alpin

  • EMILE MAURIN - Account Executive - Purchase & Sales Administration

    Vitry sur Seine 1989 - 1993 • Front desk, calls managements, executive assistant : RFQ, PO, other critical correspondence management
    • Quotes, inside sales & follow up including stock management
    • Organization of professional exhibitions and seminars

  • OUTIMAT - Business Service Assistant

    1985 - 1989 • CRM, Order Fulfillment, inventory management, Customs, shipment & invoicing follow
    • Organization professional exhibitions
    • Travel and agenda management for the Company owner

Formations

  • Academy Of Grenoble (F) (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2010 - 2011 BTS Technical Sales

    BTS Technical Sales - Obtained

  • CNAM – Academy Of Grenoble (F) (Saint Genis Pouillis)

    Saint Genis Pouillis 2009 - 2010 Licence International Business

  • Tunon Hostess School

    Genève Suisse 1984 - 1985 Stewadship Hostess Diploma

    HOSTESS - Obtained

  • Ecole Internationale TUNON De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1985 Stewardship Hostess

    Formation Hôtesse d'Accueil

  • Ecole Internationale TUNON De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1985 Stewardship Hostess

    Formation Hôtesse d'Accueil

  • Ecole Internationale TUNON De Paris (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - 1985 Stewardship Hostess

    Formation Hôtesse d'Accueil

  • Lycée Guillaume Fichet

    Bonneville 1983 - 1984 BAC A5

    Baccalaureat Litterature & Languages (English – German – Italian) - Obtained

Réseau