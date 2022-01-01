Retail
Marvin WACQUIER
ERINGHEM
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ArcelorMittal
- Dessinateur
2015 - maintenant
Picard Technologies
- Dessinateur
2014 - 2015
Formations
IUT De Valenciennes
Valenciennes
2014 - 2015
Licence pro CPCMAO en alternance
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Armentieres
2012 - 2014
BTS
Lycée EPID STI Génie Mécanique
Dunkerque
2010 - 2012
Baccalauréat
Diplôme obtenu avec mention très bien
Réseau
Frédéric LEPOIVRE
