Marwen MARWEN KTATA

SFAX

I am a software developer from Sfax (Tunisia). II focus on building Web Applications (vuejs,laravel nodejs) and Mobile Applications.(ios native, android native), Specializing in software development, co-founder Octadev with experience developing innovative and creative software solutions. I understand the basic principles of Object-Oriented Programming and been applying through my different projects.I have a long history of development, implementation and software tested to meet specific project requirements.

  • octadev - Gérant

    2016 - maintenant

  • SYPHAX TECHNOLOGIES - Développement de site web

    2014 - 2014 je développé un site web dynamique sypax.olympe.in

  • Isims De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2012 - maintenant

