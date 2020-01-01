Menu

Mathieu PHULPIN

  • International Business Manager
  • Arval France
  • International Business Manager

PARIS

En résumé

10 years experience in Operationnal leasing and fleet management, relationship management with Purchasers, CFO, GM, HRM, General services managers ; OEM and distrbutors ; insurance brokers ; bankers.

I work in International sales management at Arval Service Lease (BNP Paribas Group ), with prior experiences at Société Générale, and as consultant in strategy research in the automotive industry, after professional experiences in leasing at CGI and at Toyota's European headquarters in Brussels.

I am postgraduate from the IESEG School of Management in France with Masters Degree in General Management (2009 alumnus), with one year of international study at ISM Vilnius-Kaunas, the Baltic states premier school of business.I have developed skills (taught in English) in both the application and theory of Marketing, Sales, HR, Accounting & Finance, IS, and Consulting.

As a student, I was an active participant in the school's associative life, especially at the Junior-Enterprise, where I was the sales representative before being promoted to president.

Entreprises

  • Arval France - International Business Manager

    Commercial | 2016 - maintenant I promote and coordinate multi-country business for your global fleet management:
    >35,000 drivers and >300M€ turnover/year help me build a clear vision on new needs to serve, innovative mobility solutions to develop and good practices to duplicate in more than 30 countries. This cross-country and multi-industry view help me seek for potential savings and synergies!

  • ALD Automotive – Groupe SOCIETE GENERALE - DSFS - Chargé d'affaires Grands Comptes, LLD, gestion de parc automobile, groupe Société Générale

    2010 - 2016 Je conseille les décideurs de grands groupes (DAF, DRH, Achats, services généraux, gestion de parc etc.) et leur propose des solutions adaptées de gestion de parc automobile.

    Nous définissons ensemble des objectifs variés tels que :
    - contrôler et optimiser le coût global du parc automobile (financement, services adossés, assurance, fiscalité etc.),
    - améliorer l'efficacité opérationnelle (externaliser les tâches à faible valeur ajoutée),
    - fidéliser les talents (Benchmark de la car policy vs. les concurrents d'un même secteur d'activité)
    - analyser et communiquer (applications mobiles, reportings, valoriser les données etc).
    - minimiser l'impact environnemental de la flotte (CO², carburant, dématérialisation etc.)

    Mes missions :
    > Fidéliser les clients existants, et développer les prestations et services gérés
    > Répondre à appels d'offre de clients nationaux et internationaux (qualitatif, quantitatif)
    > Animer des réseaux du Groupe Société Générale et Crédit du Nord.

  • TOYOTA MOTOR EUROPE - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Stagiaire au département des opérations commerciales du siège européen de Toyota. Participation à l'implantation de la stratégie commerciale du groupe dans les société nationales de vente et marketing (Italie, Grèce, Chypre)

  • 4C-Ecomobile - Consultant

    2009 - 2010 4C Ecomobile a été créé sur le postulat qu'aucune innovation majeure n'avait chamboulé le secteur automobile depuis 1 siècle. 4 entrepreneurs ont pensé une solution industrielle innovante de véhicule modulaire.

    J'ai été en charge de les accompagner pour transformer cette idée en business model :
     Etude des innovations et de la chaîne de création de valeur dans l'industrie automobile,
     Interviews de 16 professionnels chez des équipementiers, constructeurs, distributeurs, loueurs, clients,
     Analyse et recommandation du business model.

  • CGI (Groupe Société Générale) - Gestionnaire portefeuille client

    Casablanca 2008 - 2008

  • PACIFICA (Crédit Agricole S.A.) - Chargé d'étude

    2007 - 2007 Audit interne d'un programme de type incentive proposé aux Caisses Régionales du Crédit Agricole pour faciliter la distribution des produits au niveau national.

  • IESEG Conseil - Président

    2007 - 2008 Président de la Junior-Entreprise de lÍESEG School of Management
    14 administarteurs, un millier de membres cotisants

  • Starwood - Commercial

    2006 - 2006 Stage commercial pour le groupe Starwood (Groupe propriétaire de Sheraton, Le Méridien, W, Westin, St Regis...), Sheraton Hotel Tahiti, Papeete, Polynésie Française.

    Commercial pour 4 Hotels et Resorts pour des clients de la zone Pacifique (demamdes de groupes, programmes incentives), puis pour le marché des entreprises locales.
    (Service Sales & Marketing)

  • IESEG Conseil - Chargé d'affaires

    2005 - 2006 Chargé d'affaires en Junior Entreprise – IÉSEG Conseil. Expérience en prospection, rendez-vous clientèle, élaboration et réalisation de projets d'étude.

  • La Fruiterie - Manutentionnaire

    2005 - 2005 Stage ouvrier de Manutentionnaire - La Fruiterie (Parly 2) ; Le Chesnay.
    Gestion des stocks à court terme, réapprovisionnement des rayons et des chambres froides.

  • La Fruiterie - Vendeur

    2003 - 2004 Vendeur – La Fruiterie (Parly 2) ; Le Chesnay. (6 mois)
    Vente, présentation des étalages et approvisionnement, remballage

  • CSE Club Sportif de l'Escalet - Secrétaire / Animateur

    2002 - 2002 Secrétaire / Animateur – Club Sportif de l’Escalet ; Ramatuelle.
    Réception et information des clients, comptabilité quotidienne, organisation de tournois (tennis, voile) ; activités d'encadrement pour les enfants.

  • CSE Club Sportif de l'Escalet - Aide moniteur de voile/secrétariat

    2001 - 2001 Aide moniteur de voile / secrétariat – Club Sportif de l’Escalet; Ramatuelle.

Formations

  • International School Of Management ISM (Kaunas, Vilnius)

    Kaunas, Vilnius 2006 - 2007 Management, économie

    échange universitaire Erasmus

    Economics, Management

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lille)

    Lille 2004 - 2010

  • Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille 2004 - 2009 Management Général

  • Lycée Marie Curie

    Versailles 2002 - 2004 Bac Économique et Social, spécialité mathématiques

  • Lycée La Bruyere

    Versailles 2000 - 2002 2nde Générale