Mathieu PHULPIN

10 years experience in Operationnal leasing and fleet management, relationship management with Purchasers, CFO, GM, HRM, General services managers ; OEM and distrbutors ; insurance brokers ; bankers.



I work in International sales management at Arval Service Lease (BNP Paribas Group ), with prior experiences at Société Générale, and as consultant in strategy research in the automotive industry, after professional experiences in leasing at CGI and at Toyota's European headquarters in Brussels.



I am postgraduate from the IESEG School of Management in France with Masters Degree in General Management (2009 alumnus), with one year of international study at ISM Vilnius-Kaunas, the Baltic states premier school of business.I have developed skills (taught in English) in both the application and theory of Marketing, Sales, HR, Accounting & Finance, IS, and Consulting.



As a student, I was an active participant in the school's associative life, especially at the Junior-Enterprise, where I was the sales representative before being promoted to president.