Mathieu WALT
Mathieu WALT
LA ROCHELLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Lifeguard
Teaching
Trip organiser
Lycée Marcel Dassault
- Enseignant anglais remplaçant
2016 - maintenant
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil
- Enseignant espagnol remplaçant
2016 - 2017
GRETA
- Formateur pour adultes en langues étrangères
bordeaux
2016 - maintenant
Fort Hill Community School
- Lead teacher
2015 - 2016
St Aldhelm's Academy
- French and Spanish Teacher
2012 - 2015
Lead teacher of Languages.
Head of House (pastoral responsibilities)
School trip organiser
Modern Foreign Languages (Spanish and French)
- Lead teacher
2012 - 2015
St Aldhelm's Academy ( * Acting Head of Faculty
* Head of House (Community Event Organiser)
* Subject leader for French and Spanish ,
Bridgemary Community Sports College
- Language teacher
2009 - 2012
Quadrilingual (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese)
Language teacher in Secondary education, sporty and used to work in multicultural job team .
looking forward to joining a dynamic teaching structure (youngsters or adults) in South United Kingdom.
Bridgemary Community Sports College
- Curriculum Leader
2009 - 2011
* residential trip organiser to ( for French and Spanish
NACEL
- Director of stay
PARIS 13
2009 - 2009
FREELANCER - CONSULTANT
- Enseignant
2008 - 2015
Cours particuliers de Français Espagnol et Portugais pour jeunes adultes
Encadrement
The Burgate School and Sixth Form College
- Curriculum Leader
2008 - 2009
Newly Qualified Teacher ;
Oaklands Catholic School
- Tutor
2008 - 2008
Purbrook Park School
- Teacher
2007 - 2007
training Phase 2 & 3
- Teacher training Phase 1 ;
Ryde High School
- Teacher
2006 - 2007
training Phase 1
- Foreign Language Assistant ;
University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)
Portsmouth
2007 - 2008
Bac + 4
Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées aux affaires (Anglais, Espagnol, Portugais)
University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)
Portsmouth
2007 - 2008
Post Graduate Certificate in Education in Modern Foreign Languages
University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)
Portsmouth
2006 - 2007
Licence
Post Graduate Certificate of Education in Modern Foreign Languages
(Foreign Languages applied to Business) in English, Spanish,
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2003 - 2006
Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées
Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées aux affaires (Anglais, Espagnol, Portugais)
University Of La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2003 - 2006
UFCV
Poitiers
2003 - 2003
Diplôme A.F.P.S. (Association Française Premiers Secours)
UFCV
Poitiers
2003 - 2003
Brevet d'aptitude
Permis de conduire B
- Permis bateau côtier ;
UFCV
Poitiers
2003 - 2003
diplôme de surveillant de baignade
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2003 - 2006
English, Spanish, Portuguese, applied to business studies
Honours degree
Lycée Marcel Rudloff
Strasbourg
2000 - 2003
Baccalaureate Degree
Languages
