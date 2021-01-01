Menu

Mathieu WALT

LA ROCHELLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Lifeguard
Teaching
Trip organiser

Entreprises

  • Lycée Marcel Dassault - Enseignant anglais remplaçant

    2016 - maintenant

  • Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil - Enseignant espagnol remplaçant

    2016 - 2017

  • GRETA - Formateur pour adultes en langues étrangères

    bordeaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Fort Hill Community School - Lead teacher

    2015 - 2016

  • St Aldhelm's Academy - French and Spanish Teacher

    2012 - 2015 Lead teacher of Languages.

    Head of House (pastoral responsibilities)

    School trip organiser

  • Modern Foreign Languages (Spanish and French) - Lead teacher

    2012 - 2015 St Aldhelm's Academy ( * Acting Head of Faculty
    * Head of House (Community Event Organiser)
    * Subject leader for French and Spanish ,

  • Bridgemary Community Sports College - Language teacher

    2009 - 2012 Quadrilingual (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese)

    Language teacher in Secondary education, sporty and used to work in multicultural job team .

    looking forward to joining a dynamic teaching structure (youngsters or adults) in South United Kingdom.

  • Bridgemary Community Sports College - Curriculum Leader

    2009 - 2011 * residential trip organiser to ( for French and Spanish

  • NACEL - Director of stay

    PARIS 13 2009 - 2009

  • FREELANCER - CONSULTANT - Enseignant

    2008 - 2015 Cours particuliers de Français Espagnol et Portugais pour jeunes adultes

    Encadrement

  • The Burgate School and Sixth Form College - Curriculum Leader

    2008 - 2009 Newly Qualified Teacher ;

  • Oaklands Catholic School - Tutor

    2008 - 2008

  • Purbrook Park School - Teacher

    2007 - 2007 training Phase 2 & 3
    - Teacher training Phase 1 ;

  • Ryde High School - Teacher

    2006 - 2007 training Phase 1
    - Foreign Language Assistant ;

Formations

  • University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

    Portsmouth 2007 - 2008 Bac + 4

    Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées aux affaires (Anglais, Espagnol, Portugais)

  • University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

    Portsmouth 2007 - 2008 Post Graduate Certificate in Education in Modern Foreign Languages

  • University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

    Portsmouth 2006 - 2007 Licence

    Post Graduate Certificate of Education in Modern Foreign Languages
    (Foreign Languages applied to Business) in English, Spanish,

  • Université La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2006 Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées

    Licence Langues Étrangères Appliquées aux affaires (Anglais, Espagnol, Portugais)

  • University Of La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2006

  • UFCV

    Poitiers 2003 - 2003 Diplôme A.F.P.S. (Association Française Premiers Secours)

  • UFCV

    Poitiers 2003 - 2003 Brevet d'aptitude

    Permis de conduire B
    - Permis bateau côtier ;

  • UFCV

    Poitiers 2003 - 2003 diplôme de surveillant de baignade

  • Université La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2006 English, Spanish, Portuguese, applied to business studies

    Honours degree

  • Lycée Marcel Rudloff

    Strasbourg 2000 - 2003 Baccalaureate Degree

    Languages

