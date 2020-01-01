Retail
Mathilde CHATELLIER
Ajouter
Mathilde CHATELLIER
Export Allemagne
Cheval Quancard
Export Allemagne
ALLEMAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cheval Quancard
- Export Allemagne
Commercial | ALLEMAGNE
2020 - maintenant
Circuit traditionnel
DOMAINE CHATELLIER - La Clavelière
- Vigneronne
Production | Saint-Lumine-de-Clisson
2019 - 2020
Cultura
- Adjoint/Chef de secteur
Mérignac
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Kedge Business School (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2013 - 2016
Réseau
Arnaud MEUNIER
David GILLES
Eric FEBVRE