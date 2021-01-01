Menu

Mathilde LERDA

Paris

En résumé

Graduated with a Master of Science Degree from Centrale Lille, a multi-disciplinary engineering school. Subject areas : Logistics & Supply Chain, IT systems.

Passionate about Supply Chain field and logistics innovations, I am eager to join the industrial or manufacturing field to make a real contribution working on global performance, building up KPI to help making decisions, or implementing new ERP or innovative tools. Determined young experienced engineer with strong analytical abilities, coupled with self-motivation, curiosity and appreciated interpersonal skills, I also appreciate teamwork and rigorous at work.

Feel free to contact me !

Mes compétences :
Pack office
MEGA
UML
Java
Visual Basic
Microsoft Access

Entreprises

  • Louis Vuitton North America - Process engineer - Digital / Distribution Optimization (VIE)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Mission en VIE (Volontariat International en Entreprise) visant à supporter et coordonner l'implémentation d'une nouvelle plateforme E-commerce au sein du centre de distribution de Louis Vuitton à Cranbury (NJ).

    • Projet e-commerce :
    ⇒ Support aux opérations liées à l’implémentation e-commerce
    ⇒ Contribution à la phase de test utilisateurs
    ⇒ Aide au déploiement des formations
    ⇒ Participation à la gestion et au pilotage de la communication auprès des différents départements

    • Autres projets au sein de Louis Vuitton North Americas
    ⇒ Revue des process et reporting du département
    ⇒ Amélioration continue
    ⇒ Aide à la gestion des flux lors de la peak season
    ⇒ Mise en place de KPI réguliers

  • Louis Vuitton - Ingénieure Supply Chain

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Cliquez pour modifier la description du postePilotage de la transition pour le changement de packaging :
    • Nettoyage du portefeuille packaging ;
    • Optimisation du process de prévision des ventes et de calcul des besoins industriels ;
    • Mise en place d’outils de pilotage des approvisionnements et de la distribution.

  • Louis Vuitton - Stagiaire Supply Chain

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Amélioration continue sur l’activité d’approvisionnement mutualisé et de distribution des matières et composants au service des ateliers de maroquinerie. Entre autres :
    • Construction, animation et suivi d’indicateurs de performance ;
    • Calcul des leadtime dans le but de suivre leur évolution et de les réduire ;
    • Cartographie et optimisation du plan de transport.

  • Airbus Helicopters International Services - Stagiaire

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 • Première partie, en continuité avec les projets entamés en France lors du stage précédent sur la thématiques des assistants de terrain de type "Logistics Field Representative" - (2 mois ½)
    ⇒ Amendement des process relatifs à la qualification du personnel logistique.
    ⇒ Déploiement des formations et harmonisation des diplômes: mise en place et suivi des actions correctives, modification des offres commerciales.
    ⇒ Mise à jour des bases de données internes et en ligne; déploiement des outils de la maison-mère vers la filiale.

    • Deuxième partie (5 mois ½)
    Support des missions des techniciens et logisticiens via la gestion et l'amélioration d'un logiciel de type ERP:
    ⇒ Administration des données informatiques au quotidien permettant de suivre les missions des employés dans le but de prévoir les manques et d’anticiper les futurs contrats.
    ⇒ Amélioration du logiciel en termes de design,contrôles des systèmes et développement de solutions de type outils visuels de communication, rapports de données.
    ⇒ Instauration des pratiques d’utilisation des outils informatiques et formation d'un successeur.

  • Eurocopter - Stage : Optimisation de la performance logistique (6 mois)

    2013 - 2013 Division Support et Services, département Strategy and Logistics Services Development.

    Dans le cadre d'un projet de réorganisation globale de l'offre logistique des pièces de rechange des départements du Support et Services :
    • Analyse et modélisation des causes de non performance logistiques ; proposition des plans d’actions associés (Ishikawa, Pareto).
    • Contribution à la création des méthodes : "Aircraft Modeling and Predictive performance"
    • Benchmark des pratiques logistiques dans des secteurs et industries similaires à Eurocopter (cas étudié : Renault Trucks).
    • Participation à l'élaboration d'une offre de services personnalisés et adaptés aux profils de clients.
    • Support chef de projet, problématiques du change management.

    En parallèle : suivi d'une formation qualifiante interne de "Logistics Field Representative" et obtention du diplôme; participation aux projets de maturité associés.

  • BDE Centrale Lille - Présidente

    2012 - 2013 - Gestion d'un budget annuel de 90000€.
    - Aider à la promotion de Centrale Lille auprès des entreprises par l’intermédiaire de sponsoring ou de rencontre avec des professionnels et maintenir des relations étroites avec les diplômés et le personnel de l'école.
    - Représenter officiellement les élèves de Centrale Lille, tant au niveau de la vie scolaire interne à l’établissement que sur le plan extérieur (autres écoles et entreprises).
    - Promouvoir et superviser les manifestations les plus diverses par l'intermédiaire des 23 autres membres qui composent le BDE.
    - Dynamiser la vie de détente des élèves au travers d'évènements ou de soirées.

  • EDF - Stagiaire vente directe

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Vente directe dans le secteur Entreprises (PMI/PME).
    Appels sortants (450) et qualification des clients.
    Travail avec l'équipe du front office sur un open space.
    Micro-mémoire sur l’intérêt de la segmentation des clients.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2011 - 2015 Ingénieur généraliste

    Ingénieur généraliste: 2 ans de tronc commun, 1 an en césure
    Spécialisation en 3eme année : Architecture d'Entreprise, Supply chain management.
    Electifs : Innovation, Modélisation & Management des entreprises
    Projet : Stade Ubiquitaire, création d'applications smartphone pour le Grand Stade. Codage JAVA. Responsable communication interne
    Extras: Présidente BDE, Membre Gala et CA, coach rugby f

  • Lycée Thiers

    Marseille 2009 - 2011 Equivalent L2 Mathématiques, Physique, Sciences de l'Ingénieur

  • Lycée Georges Duby

    Luynes 2007 - 2009 Baccalauréat

    Diplômée Bac S mention Très Bien.
    Spécialité Histoire des Arts

Réseau