Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde POINT
Ajouter
Mathilde POINT
Chenôve
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Dijon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Synkem
- Responsable Production Logistique
Chenôve
2009 - maintenant
Famar
- Responsable unité production cosmetique
Paris
2004 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Montpellier
2000 - 2004
Lycée Champollion
Grenoble
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Damien PARISIEN
Fabien FERNEY
Jean-Manuel VIEL
Laurent BRISSON
Loïc VIGNES
Richard PERNOT