Mathilde RECK
Mathilde RECK
Basel
Pas de description
TALLY WEIJL
- Allocator Junior
Basel
2012 - maintenant
Yvan RECK & Fils
- Commerciale
2009 - 2011
Jules
- Vendeuse
Roubaix
2009 - maintenant
Camaïeu
- Vendeuse
Roubaix
2005 - maintenant
Institut Supérieur Textile D'Alsace - ISTA (68)
Mulhouse
2012 - maintenant
Master Chef de Produits Textiles
CFA ROOSEVELT
Mulhouse
2008 - 2011
Catherine STOECKEL
Flora FLECK
Julien WURTH
Laura KREBS
Mouhalli RADOUANE
Sébastien DOLERA