Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde ROUAULT
Ajouter
Mathilde ROUAULT
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AREAS
- CONSEILLERE CLIENTELE
2013 - maintenant
Allianz
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES
Puteaux
2013 - 2013
Caisse d’Epargne Bretagne-Pays de Loire
- Conseillere cliente
Orvault
2012 - 2013
Formations
IAE
Nantes
2011 - 2012
LICENCE
Lycée Dupuy De Lome (Lorient)
Lorient
2009 - 2011
Bts assurances
Réseau
Alain JOUANJAN
Anaïs FAUCHOUX
Christophe DROUET (MORPHOPSYCHOLOGUE-COMPORTEMENTALISTE)
Kévin DAUCE
Laura JUET
Loic METAIS
Lucie RENAULT
Mickael TOLLEC
Nolwenn LAFERTE
Rbi-Informatique À RENNES