Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde SCHWILDEN
Ajouter
Mathilde SCHWILDEN
NÎMES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Nîmes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Barcelona&co
- Chef de pub / Digital Marketing
NÎMES
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée CCI De Nîmes (Nîmes)
Nîmes
2014 - 2016
Réseau
Catherine KHAM KHOEUP
Delphine DUPE
Valerie SALLEY