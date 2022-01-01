Menu

Mathilde SOUVERIN

  • Médiathèque Intercommunale
  • bibliothécaire

Romilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Médiathèque Intercommunale - Bibliothécaire

    Autre | Romilly-sur-Seine (10100) 2022 - 2022 Stage : accueil du public, bulletinage, préparation des animations, paniers d'acquisition, rangement

Formations

  • Université Lille

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2021 - maintenant

  • Lycée I. et F. Joliot Curie

    Romilly-sur-Seine (10100) 2018 - 2021

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :