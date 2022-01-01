Menu

Mathilde VALENTE

LYON

  • C Gastronomie - Traiteur et organisateur de réception - Attachée commerciale

    2014 - maintenant

  • Relais & Chateaux Wedgewood Hotel, Vancouver, Canada - Assistante Marketing et Ventes

    2012 - 2012 Sales and Marketing Assistant :

    - Selling event space for 2012 Christmas Parties.
    - Weddings Events: Work with Catering Manager to put together a Media Kit for our Weddings events. Drafting and disseminating press releases, listings information; conducting research on media outlets; archiving both media coverage and visual documentation of all programs; and representing the organization at public events.
    - Research, copy-editing, and writing forthe Hotel Blog.
    - Update online directory listings, including conducting research to find new directories.
    - Perform effective and efficient research on the mobile industry. Develop a plan for implementing a Wedgewood Hotel application for smart phones and Tablets.
    - Update the Sales and Marketing Media kit.
    - Prepare a plan for implementing a new loyalty program.
    - Perform Competitive research
    - Writing press releases in English and French and pitching story ideas to major magazines and newspapers worldwide.

  • Relais & Châteaux Les Crayères, Reims - Assistante de communication

    2010 - 2010 Service communication de l’hôtel, en charge des relations presse.
    Missions :
    -Contacter les journalistes afin de promouvoir l’hôtel et le restaurant Gastronomique
    -Réalisation de communiqués de presse
    -Création base de données clientèle
    -Suivi des relations presse

  • Hôtel 5 étoiles Camino Real, Guadalajara, Mexique - Assistante commerciale

    2009 - 2009 Stage de deux mois dans le département commercial de l'hôtel.
    -Promotion de l'hôtel
    -Etude concurrentielle
    -Création base de données clientèle
    -Gestion de la satisfaction client
    -Mise en place d'offres promotionnelles

  • Magolia Hôtel 4 étoiles, Salou, Espagne - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Stage découverte de trois mois au sein de l'hôtel.
    Missions : Cuisine, service en salle, réception

Formations

