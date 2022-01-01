Mathilde VALENTE

- Selling event space for 2012 Christmas Parties.
- Weddings Events: Work with Catering Manager to put together a Media Kit for our Weddings events. Drafting and disseminating press releases, listings information; conducting research on media outlets; archiving both media coverage and visual documentation of all programs; and representing the organization at public events.
- Research, copy-editing, and writing forthe Hotel Blog.
- Update online directory listings, including conducting research to find new directories.
- Perform effective and efficient research on the mobile industry. Develop a plan for implementing a Wedgewood Hotel application for smart phones and Tablets.
- Update the Sales and Marketing Media kit.
- Prepare a plan for implementing a new loyalty program.
- Perform Competitive research
- Writing press releases in English and French and pitching story ideas to major magazines and newspapers worldwide.
Relais & Châteaux Les Crayères, Reims
- Assistante de communication
2010 - 2010Service communication de l’hôtel, en charge des relations presse.
Missions :
-Contacter les journalistes afin de promouvoir l’hôtel et le restaurant Gastronomique
-Réalisation de communiqués de presse
-Création base de données clientèle
-Suivi des relations presse
2009 - 2009Stage de deux mois dans le département commercial de l'hôtel.
-Promotion de l'hôtel
-Etude concurrentielle
-Création base de données clientèle
-Gestion de la satisfaction client
-Mise en place d'offres promotionnelles