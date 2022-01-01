Retail
Mathilde VALENTIN
Mathilde VALENTIN
VENISSIEUX
Entreprises
CEANOTHE
- Assistante Marketing
VENISSIEUX
2014 - 2014
BNP Paribas Immobilier - Promotion - Immobilier d'Entreprise
- Assistante Commerciale
2013 - 2013
Vertbaudet
- Vendeuse
Tourcoing
2013 - 2013
Hotels Campanile et Première Classe
- Assistante Commerciale
2012 - 2012
Ceanothe
- Assistante Commerciale
VENISSIEUX
2011 - 2011
ESC Bretagne Brest
- Enseignante vacataire
Brest
2011 - 2012
Prise des cours pour une élève handicapée moteur
Formations
Linneaus University (Vaxjo)
Vaxjo
2013 - 2014
Bachelor in International Marketing
ESC Bretagne Brest
Brest
2011 - 2011
Réseau
Anaïs KAJJAJ
Chloé DOS SANTOS
Elodie SALOU
Florian MONFORT
Gautier SIRODOT
Loriane ROPARS
Perrine CORRE
Solène SALAUN
Valentine STICHELBAUT
Vincent MARSAULT