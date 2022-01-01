Menu

Mathilde VALENTIN

VENISSIEUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEANOTHE - Assistante Marketing

    VENISSIEUX 2014 - 2014

  • BNP Paribas Immobilier - Promotion - Immobilier d'Entreprise - Assistante Commerciale

    2013 - 2013

  • Vertbaudet - Vendeuse

    Tourcoing 2013 - 2013

  • Hotels Campanile et Première Classe - Assistante Commerciale

    2012 - 2012

  • Ceanothe - Assistante Commerciale

    VENISSIEUX 2011 - 2011

  • ESC Bretagne Brest - Enseignante vacataire

    Brest 2011 - 2012 Prise des cours pour une élève handicapée moteur

Formations

  • Linneaus University (Vaxjo)

    Vaxjo 2013 - 2014 Bachelor in International Marketing

  • ESC Bretagne Brest

    Brest 2011 - 2011

Réseau