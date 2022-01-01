Menu

Mathilde VIGNELONGUE

Joinville-le-Pont

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Restaurants
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Final Cut Pro
Apple Mac
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Jardiland - Chef de projet digital

    Joinville-le-Pont 2016 - maintenant - Observation Development and Implementation of brand-content strategy
    - Digital content production : brief and project traking with providers, DISKO and Raymonde (respectively digital agency and brand-content agency)
    - Integration SEO and link juice
    - Traffic acquisition
    - Dissemination, reporting et analysis of repercussions of the campaigns
    - UX and multifaceted informations project management on website and blog
    - Interne coordination between departements
    - Working on innovation project
    - Development of the spanish digital strategy

  • HARBOURSIDE (Gastronomic Restaurant), Auckland NZ - Barmaid

    2014 - 2015 Dans le cadre d'une année à l'étranger en immersion
    * Relation clients
    * Gestion des stocks/Approvisionnement

  • Kalysté SAS - Assistant Chef de produit & Assistant Acheteur

    2012 - 2014 KALYSTÉ (importateur en décoration Maison&Jardin)
    Contrat d'apprentissage de 2 ans
    * Création des collections : Voyage professionnel en Asie (Usines/Foire internationale de Canton) ;
    * Administration des achats/ventes avec nos fournisseurs et clients ;
    * Création d'article/Gestion de la base de donnée/Gestion des réassorts/Aide à la politique prix ;
    * Mises-en place de « showroom » et organisation des rendez-vous clients ;
    * Alimentation et animation de l'e-shop professionnel ;
    * Aide à la création et la gestion des boutiques Cash&Carry

Formations

  • ESL NZ

    Wellington - Auckland 2014 - 2015 Cours de langue - B1

  • IUT Bordeaux Montesquieu

    Bordeaux 2012 - 2014 DUT Techniques de commercialisation en Alternance

    * Marketing - Stratégie commerciale et distribution - Droit - Achat/Négociation - Gestion - Langues ;
    * Contrat d'apprentissage : 2 ans chez Kalysté

  • Lycée La Sauque

    La Brede 2009 - 2011 Baccalaureate Degree

