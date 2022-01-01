Mathilde VIGNELONGUE

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Restaurants
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Final Cut Pro
Apple Mac
Adobe Photoshop
Entreprises
Jardiland
- Chef de projet digital
Joinville-le-Pont2016 - maintenant- Observation Development and Implementation of brand-content strategy
- Digital content production : brief and project traking with providers, DISKO and Raymonde (respectively digital agency and brand-content agency)
- Integration SEO and link juice
- Traffic acquisition
- Dissemination, reporting et analysis of repercussions of the campaigns
- UX and multifaceted informations project management on website and blog
- Interne coordination between departements
- Working on innovation project
- Development of the spanish digital strategy
2014 - 2015Dans le cadre d'une année à l'étranger en immersion
* Relation clients
* Gestion des stocks/Approvisionnement
Kalysté SAS
- Assistant Chef de produit & Assistant Acheteur
2012 - 2014KALYSTÉ (importateur en décoration Maison&Jardin)
Contrat d'apprentissage de 2 ans
* Création des collections : Voyage professionnel en Asie (Usines/Foire internationale de Canton) ;
* Administration des achats/ventes avec nos fournisseurs et clients ;
* Création d'article/Gestion de la base de donnée/Gestion des réassorts/Aide à la politique prix ;
* Mises-en place de « showroom » et organisation des rendez-vous clients ;
* Alimentation et animation de l'e-shop professionnel ;
* Aide à la création et la gestion des boutiques Cash&Carry