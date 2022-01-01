Menu

Mathis COLIN

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Deloitte Finance - Assistant Manager M&A Transaction Services Assurance

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant Vendor due diligences:
    - Mechanical breakdown insurance and assistance: turnover c.€80m
    - Insurance broker: commissions and fees c.€11m

  • Mazars - Senior Financial Auditor and transaction services

    Paris La Défense 2010 - 2013 Statutory audits on diverse sectors, mainly in Insurance:
    - Insurance : Health and Providence (sales c.€500m), Damage (sales c.€3 000m), Reinsurance (sales c.€1 900m)
    - Other : Retail and corporate bank, Press, Industry

    Financial due diligences for private equity and corporate companies:
    - Consulting and engineering company: sales c.€50m
    - Telecommunication group : sales c.€100m
    - Savings insurance : sales c.€35m

    Specific missions :
    - Review of the SCR for a health and providence insurance entity (technical provisions c.€420m)
    - Review of the sufficiency of technical provisions for a damage insurance entity (technical provisions c.€55m)

  • Bearingpoint - Management Analyst

    Paris la Défense cedex 2008 - 2010 - Improved Finance processes and defined the target organization
    - Participated in change management projects in the Public sector
    - Defined a new communication strategy and implemented it
    - Participated in commercial proposals

  • Natixis - M&A Analyst

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Calculated transactional and market multiples, DCF valuations (diverse sectors such as services, industry and consumer goods, turnover between 100 M€ and 1,500 M€)
    - Analyzed various sectors and identified potential targets and potential acquiring companies
    - Edited a wide range of marketing documents and presentations

  • Air Liquide - Credit Management Unit Implementation (internship)

    Paris 2006 - 2006 - Analyzed the Account Receivables and evaluated the related risk
    - Designed customer categories (marketing segmentation, solvency assessment and payment behavior) and reinforced controls on exceptions (outstanding and bad debts, credit notes)
    - Studied the different standard payment terms and methods of payment

  • Deutsche Bank - Equity Settlement on the Swiss market (internship)

    Paris 2006 - 2006 - Analyzed the unsettled transactions and found the appropriate solutions
    - Integrated successfully the international team

Formations

  • Korea University Business School (Séoul)

    Séoul 2007 - 2007 Exchange

    Corporate Finance, Options and Futures, Strategy et Marketing strategy

  • Audencia School Of Management

    Nantes 2004 - 2008 Master in Management

    Master en Management specialized in Finance

