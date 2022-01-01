Mathis COLIN

-
Deloitte Finance
- Assistant Manager M&A Transaction Services Assurance
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Vendor due diligences:
- Mechanical breakdown insurance and assistance: turnover c.€80m
- Insurance broker: commissions and fees c.€11m
-
Mazars
- Senior Financial Auditor and transaction services
Paris La Défense
2010 - 2013
Statutory audits on diverse sectors, mainly in Insurance:
- Insurance : Health and Providence (sales c.€500m), Damage (sales c.€3 000m), Reinsurance (sales c.€1 900m)
- Other : Retail and corporate bank, Press, Industry
Financial due diligences for private equity and corporate companies:
- Consulting and engineering company: sales c.€50m
- Telecommunication group : sales c.€100m
- Savings insurance : sales c.€35m
Specific missions :
- Review of the SCR for a health and providence insurance entity (technical provisions c.€420m)
- Review of the sufficiency of technical provisions for a damage insurance entity (technical provisions c.€55m)
-
Bearingpoint
- Management Analyst
Paris la Défense cedex
2008 - 2010
- Improved Finance processes and defined the target organization
- Participated in change management projects in the Public sector
- Defined a new communication strategy and implemented it
- Participated in commercial proposals
-
Natixis
- M&A Analyst
Paris
2008 - 2008
- Calculated transactional and market multiples, DCF valuations (diverse sectors such as services, industry and consumer goods, turnover between 100 M€ and 1,500 M€)
- Analyzed various sectors and identified potential targets and potential acquiring companies
- Edited a wide range of marketing documents and presentations
-
Air Liquide
- Credit Management Unit Implementation (internship)
Paris
2006 - 2006
- Analyzed the Account Receivables and evaluated the related risk
- Designed customer categories (marketing segmentation, solvency assessment and payment behavior) and reinforced controls on exceptions (outstanding and bad debts, credit notes)
- Studied the different standard payment terms and methods of payment
-
Deutsche Bank
- Equity Settlement on the Swiss market (internship)
Paris
2006 - 2006
- Analyzed the unsettled transactions and found the appropriate solutions
- Integrated successfully the international team