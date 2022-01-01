Menu

Mathurin DEMBO TOE

Dakar

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BCEAO - Statisticien Economiste

    Dakar maintenant

Formations

  • Ucad (Dakar)

    Dakar 2008 - 2009 Master 2 de Méthodes Statistiques et Econométriques

  • ENSEA

    Abidjan 1990 - 1993 Ingénieur des Travaux Statistiques

    Ingenieur des Travaux Statistiques

Réseau