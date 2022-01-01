Menu

Matteo BUONSANTI

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Versailles

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Steel Structure Group Leader

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Steel Structure Team management.
    Project Hypothesis and Specifications. Calculation and Layout validation. Project management: budget, planning, deadlines, detailers and suppliers follow-up.
    Main projects : Narva, Altamira.

  • Saipem - STEEL STRUCTURES GROUP LEADER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2012 - 2012 Project Husky (Canada - on shore) : Yard team (dedicated to the fabrication follow-up) management : 4 people. Directly reporting to the Steel Structure Department Manager. Fabrication deadlines responsible. Fabrication planning and deadlines follow-up, shop drawing checking, assembly/fabrication problems handling.

  • Saipem - STEEL STRUCTURES ENGINEER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2011 PetroBras et Shtockman Bids (offshore) : FPSO modules calculation notes.
    Preliminary study for the winch supporting structure for the raisers buoy.
    Projects Hassi Messaud LPG and LDHP (on shore) : Structures Sizing and calculation notes. Suppliers follow-up. Three months mission in England for technical support to a project partner (Shaw).

  • Armes - STEEL STRUCTURES ENGINEER

    2006 - 2009 Sizing, cost estimation and calculation notes for self-supporting warehouses (warehouses directly supported by racks).
    Test campaign in collaboration with Trento University for the racks beams connections. Little draftsman team (2 people) follow-up.

  • Finiture - DESIGNER AND STRUCTURE ENGINEER

    2003 - 2006 Plant’s steel structures sizing and drawing (from the GA to the shop drawings). Fabrication follow-up directly in the shop, erection assistance.

Formations

Réseau