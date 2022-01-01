Matteo BUONSANTI

-
General Electric
- Steel Structure Group Leader
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Steel Structure Team management.
Project Hypothesis and Specifications. Calculation and Layout validation. Project management: budget, planning, deadlines, detailers and suppliers follow-up.
Main projects : Narva, Altamira.
-
Saipem
- STEEL STRUCTURES GROUP LEADER
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2012 - 2012
Project Husky (Canada - on shore) : Yard team (dedicated to the fabrication follow-up) management : 4 people. Directly reporting to the Steel Structure Department Manager. Fabrication deadlines responsible. Fabrication planning and deadlines follow-up, shop drawing checking, assembly/fabrication problems handling.
-
Saipem
- STEEL STRUCTURES ENGINEER
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - 2011
PetroBras et Shtockman Bids (offshore) : FPSO modules calculation notes.
Preliminary study for the winch supporting structure for the raisers buoy.
Projects Hassi Messaud LPG and LDHP (on shore) : Structures Sizing and calculation notes. Suppliers follow-up. Three months mission in England for technical support to a project partner (Shaw).
-
Armes
- STEEL STRUCTURES ENGINEER
2006 - 2009
Sizing, cost estimation and calculation notes for self-supporting warehouses (warehouses directly supported by racks).
Test campaign in collaboration with Trento University for the racks beams connections. Little draftsman team (2 people) follow-up.
-
Finiture
- DESIGNER AND STRUCTURE ENGINEER
2003 - 2006
Plant’s steel structures sizing and drawing (from the GA to the shop drawings). Fabrication follow-up directly in the shop, erection assistance.