Matteo DE LAURENTIS

CAMBRIDGE

En résumé

Hello everyone,
Here are my academic career is professional,
I am a former soldier in the Italian air force I stay there 15 years then I board a few years working in salomon ski and wheel for a few years and then I was fired economic in 2007 I resumed studies, I have a bachelor social economy then pass a bargaining relationship bts customers licensed bank finance insurance, and now I'm master of operational management, I hope that if I succeeded my admission test at Harvard in Boston I would like to do an MBA course my professional and commercial counselor then axa bank insurance sales representative bred finance bank, then sales Manager at Standard bank insurance, here is my current sitaution.
Cordialy

MATTEO








Mes compétences :
Aisance relationelle
Communication
Négociation
Organisé
Relationelle
Sociable

Entreprises

  • Bank of America - Relationchip manager

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 2015 - 2017 MBA

    Je prépare pour bientôt un Master of Business Administration général Part-Time (MBA) en continuité d'étude, afin d'obtenir un meilleur job de direction.

  • Essec Mastère Spécialisé Marketing Management

    Cergy Pontoise 2013 - maintenant MASTER D MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL

    Je viens de finir un Master de Management Opérationnel avec ESSEC de Paris et me dirige vers un MBA général à Cambridge University en Angleterre. Ce diplôme est en cours, Pourquois passer ce MBA, tout simplement en continuation d'étude est avoir un meilleur job de direction.

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2015 licence

  • Université Rennes 1 (Rennes)

    Rennes 1984 - 1987 Baccalaureat série B Science économique

