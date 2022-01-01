Matteo DE LAURENTIS

Hello everyone,

Here are my academic career is professional,

I am a former soldier in the Italian air force I stay there 15 years then I board a few years working in salomon ski and wheel for a few years and then I was fired economic in 2007 I resumed studies, I have a bachelor social economy then pass a bargaining relationship bts customers licensed bank finance insurance, and now I'm master of operational management, I hope that if I succeeded my admission test at Harvard in Boston I would like to do an MBA course my professional and commercial counselor then axa bank insurance sales representative bred finance bank, then sales Manager at Standard bank insurance, here is my current sitaution.

Cordialy



MATTEO

















Mes compétences :

Aisance relationelle

Communication

Négociation

Organisé

Relationelle

Sociable