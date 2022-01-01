Matteo FONDA

2017 - maintenantCartubi is a modern shipyard providing construction, repair, conversion, maintenance and refitting services for maritime, offshore and yachting industries.
Derived from Cantieri Navali Cartubi, a family company operating in the shipbuilding sector since 1972, Cartubi Shipyard is nowdays a company with a strong background in construction, engineering and project management capable of operating worldwide.
Cartubi headquarter is located in Eastern Mediterranean, in the city of Trieste, at the heart of the port. Its highly qualified personnel and owned "state of the art" facilities make Cartubi capable to deliver on time a various range of highly complex products and projects.
VERRERIES BROSSE - ZIGNAGO VETRO GROUP
- Directeur Supply Chain