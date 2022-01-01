Menu

Matteo FONDA

EU

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CARTUBI - DAF

    2017 - maintenant Cartubi is a modern shipyard providing construction, repair, conversion, maintenance and refitting services for maritime, offshore and yachting industries.
    Derived from Cantieri Navali Cartubi, a family company operating in the shipbuilding sector since 1972, Cartubi Shipyard is nowdays a company with a strong background in construction, engineering and project management capable of operating worldwide.
    Cartubi headquarter is located in Eastern Mediterranean, in the city of Trieste, at the heart of the port. Its highly qualified personnel and owned "state of the art"​ facilities make Cartubi capable to deliver on time a various range of highly complex products and projects.

  • VERRERIES BROSSE - ZIGNAGO VETRO GROUP - Directeur Supply Chain

    2014 - 2016

  • VERRERIES BROSSE - ZIGNAGO VETRO GROUP - Mission d'audit interne Supply Chain

    2013 - 2013

  • VERRERIES BROSSE - ZIGNAGO VETRO GROUP - Directeur Administratif et Financier

    2009 - 2012

  • VERRERIES BROSSE - ZIGNAGO VETRO GROUP - Contrôleur Financier

    2007 - 2008

  • Ineos - Financial Controller

    Verdun 2005 - 2007

  • Solvay - Responsable administration et contrôle de gestion

    Paris 2003 - 2005

  • Solvay - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 1999 - 2002

Formations

