Matteo LANTERI

-
2K (Take Two Interactive)
- Italian Localization QA Tester
2016 - maintenant
As part the QA localization team, main responsibilities included:
• Finding and reproducing bugs, errors or problems in-game.
• Accurate, detailed and complete reporting and subsequent revision of those errors or problems.
• Ability to follow various 1st party submission guidelines (e.g. Sony TRC, Microsoft XR).
• Proofreading and looking for inconsistencies in context and style throughout large text files – ensuring the Italian language text matches the English.
• Accurately analysing the in-game text to spot problems – including grammar, style, spelling, timings and positioning.
• Suggesting re-translations for any problems that have been found in-game.
-
Petricore Inc.
- Producer
2015 - 2015
Assigned to a team of five as producer to oversee the development of a major update for company's iOS and Android game Mind the Arrow. Main responsibilities included prioritizing and monitoring tasks and supporting the assigned developing team. Additional responsibilities included supporting the art team, with major focus on UI design.
-
BeckerCollege
- Teacher Assistant, 3d Modeling course
2015 - 2015
Teacher assistant for 3D Modeling classes, supporting the learning process of 3D graphics including modeling with NURBs, polygons, and subdivisions using industry standard 3D softwares such as Maya.
-
Mass DiGI
- Producer
2015 - 2015
-
Mass DiGI
- UI and Game Designer
2015 - 2015
12 weeks collaboration with the Crafting Life team during MassDiGI 2015 Summer Innovation Program with role of lead UI and game designer.
-
MassDiGI
- UI and Game Designer, 2D/3D Artist
2015 - 2015
Working with MassDiGI in the Live Code program to support lead game designer, 2D and 3D artists for development of mobile game Midnight Terrors.
-
Becker College
- Teacher Assistant
2015 - 2015
Teacher assistant for Principles of Drawing and Life Drawing classes assisting students to develop the ability to discover the illusions of three dimensions by using shading and perspective with simple volumes in space, study proportion of the human form and develop a basic understanding of the human figure inaction and in motion.
-
ABC Informatica srl
- Apple Specialist
2011 - 2013
Salesman of Apple products and accessories c/o an Apple Premium Reseller, ABC Informatica srl, in Treviso.
Together with the in store experience, during the employment period I followed training and certification courses in order to improve my general knowledge as well as selling, assistance and formation skills.
-
Webgreen
- Graphic Designer
2011 - 2011
-
Webgreen
- Graphic Designer
2011 - 2011
One year internship as continuation of previous stage experience. Mainly dedicated to websites’ graphic design, with three new major projects, Fiocchi, INA Assitalia and Prometeo, now also assigned to collaborate directly with current clients as well as recruiting new ones (Pneusmarca).
-
Webtechnet
- Graphic Designer
2010 - 2010
After a four month experience as part of college requirements, employed part time (in accordance with university attendance) to maintain contact with the company and continue my work on the four web projects I was mostly involved in: Generali Italia, Fastigi, Cipa and I.E.S.
-
Cinecity
- Bartender
2008 - 2009
Barman c/o Cinecity, a multiplex cinema in Silea (Treviso), hired under the National Labor Contract of spectacles and theatre, with a part-time contract (15 hours per week), to allow a regular continuation of University (see Education).
-
Spacemind
- Graphic Designer
2007 - 2007
6 months stage c/o a small company of graphic design, Spacemind in Villorba (Treviso), with particular and specific involvement in 2D and 3D drawings through first learning and then autonomous utilization of dedicated I.S. software and programs.