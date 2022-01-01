Menu

Matteo RESMINI

BRISTOL

En résumé

Highly motivated mechanical engineer with solid design oriented know-how in power generation and energy conversion applications. Strong background in mechanical design and compressible flow analysis developed together with structured critical and analytical thinking. Excellent report and presentation skills benefit from involvement in academic and consultancy environments. Fine interpersonal and communication skills fruit of participating in widely international teams, dealing with people with different backgrounds and disposition. Accustomed to pursuing objectives with committed and proactive attitude from the very first definition of the task to the final presentation of the results to the client.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
CFD
Aérodynamique
MATLAB
Turbomachines
Design
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Von Karman Institute for fluid dynamics - Research engineer

    2012 - 2014 Investigation of a linear compressor cascade for aero-engine applications with regards to different key design parameters variation. Analysis of the impact of different numerical modelling strategies on the convergence and on the results. Experimental validation in high-speed wind tunnel facility.

    Key achievements:
    - Extended analysis of the effect of the spatial discretisation scheme and turbulence model on the results and on the convergence in the whole operative range of the cascade
    - Set-up and calibration of the measurement rig
    - Comparison of the experimental data with literature and numerical results
    - Publications of the results on two conference papers recently presented in a world-leading conference, one of which suggested by reviewers for journal publication
    - Numerical modelling through commercial CFD tools including a thorough study of the mesh sensitivity and the boundary condition settings in design and off design conditions
    - Operative map of the cascade, analysing the effect of the Mach number and of the incidence
    - Study of the effect of the variation of the chord and the pitch on the performance and the stability of the cascade
    - Personal promotion and fellowship granted

  • A2A - Project engineer assistant

    NOISY-LE-GRAND 2009 - 2010 Commissioning of an auxiliary steam generator for a large size power plant of a major energy company. Preparation and management of the documentation related to the balance of plant tender call.

    Key achievements:
    - System functional analysis to verify specifications and requirements definition
    - Design-oriented process data analysis and elaboration
    - Alternative layouts evaluation: drawing, design and calculation production, costs and payback time estimate
    - Comparison of the expected performance with old system characteristics
    - Emissions production rate evaluation for comparison with local regulation
    - Project documentation organisation and management
    - Tender call documentation technical support

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau