Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mattews VIVES
Ajouter
Mattews VIVES
LONGUEAU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vendeur
Entreprises
DEVRED
- Vendeur
LONGUEAU
2018 - maintenant
Formations
Chambre De Commerce Et De L'Industrie De Yutz
Yutz
2018 - 2018
Réseau
Ricardl RICHARD L PAREZ