Matthew CARNELL

AIX LES BAINS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Mart 130 - Head Chef

    2012 - 2013 Mart 130 Café/Restaurant, Head Chef
    - Specialized in outstanding local homegrown seasonal produce ;
    - Supervised up to 10 staff 

    - Provided an outstanding dining experience for patrons 

    - Developed and implemented successful seasonal promotional activities to increase revenue 

    - Maintained an excellent understanding of the latest industry trends and competitor activity

  • Café OZ - Bar Manager

    2011 - 2012 * Supervised up to 10 staff plus 5 security. ;
    * Offered an outstanding experience for patrons. ;
    * Developed and implemented successful promotional events. ;
    * Managed roster systems.
    * In charge of money at the end of night.

  • Sur Mesure - Chef de Partie under

    Luxembourg 2011 - 2011 Sur Mesure, Chef de Partie under Chef Thierry Marx,
    * Received 2 Michelin star rating from the Michelin Food Guide
    - Specialized in outstanding molecular cuisine. 
    * Provided an outstanding dining experience for patrons  
    * Maintained an excellent understanding of the latest industry trends.

  • The Point Restaurant - Stage

    2011 - 2011

  • Mercers Restaurant - Aprenti Cusiner

    2007 - 2010 Completed 3 year chef's apprenticeship

  • Mercers Restaurant - Pre-apprenticeship

    2007 - 2007

  • Mercers Restaurant - Kitchen Hand

    2004 - 2006

  • Eltham College - School Based Program

    2004 - 2006 Hospitality Programme -Eltham College Hospitality Training Centre 2004 -2006 (see www.ethamcollege.vic.edu.au/hospitality)

Formations

  • Sofitel Academy VET (Melbourne)

    Melbourne 2008 - 2010 Comercial Cookery II - III

  • Eltham College VET (Melbourne)

    Melbourne 2001 - 2007 VCE

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel