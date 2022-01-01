Matthew CARNELL

2012 - 2013 Mart 130 Café/Restaurant, Head Chef
- Specialized in outstanding local homegrown seasonal produce ;
- Supervised up to 10 staff
- Provided an outstanding dining experience for patrons
- Developed and implemented successful seasonal promotional activities to increase revenue
- Maintained an excellent understanding of the latest industry trends and competitor activity
Café OZ
- Bar Manager
2011 - 2012* Supervised up to 10 staff plus 5 security. ;
* Offered an outstanding experience for patrons. ;
* Developed and implemented successful promotional events. ;
* Managed roster systems.
* In charge of money at the end of night.
Sur Mesure
- Chef de Partie under
Luxembourg2011 - 2011Sur Mesure, Chef de Partie under Chef Thierry Marx,
* Received 2 Michelin star rating from the Michelin Food Guide
- Specialized in outstanding molecular cuisine.
* Provided an outstanding dining experience for patrons
* Maintained an excellent understanding of the latest industry trends.
The Point Restaurant
- Stage
2011 - 2011
Mercers Restaurant
- Aprenti Cusiner
2007 - 2010Completed 3 year chef's apprenticeship
Mercers Restaurant
- Pre-apprenticeship
2007 - 2007
Mercers Restaurant
- Kitchen Hand
2004 - 2006
Eltham College
- School Based Program
2004 - 2006Hospitality Programme -Eltham College Hospitality Training Centre 2004 -2006 (see www.ethamcollege.vic.edu.au/hospitality)