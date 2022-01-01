Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Matthew HOLTOM
Ajouter
Matthew HOLTOM
BESSAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bessac
En résumé
Micro-entreprise de btp
Entreprises
Scopa
- Chauffeur
2013 - maintenant
Colas
- Maçon , chauffeur d'engin
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2009
Formations
ECF (Nersac
Nersac (Charente)
2010 - 2011
titre professionel
Réseau
Charente INTERIM
Jean-Jacques ELION