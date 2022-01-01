Matthias DE FERRIERES

I created and currently supervise the Technical Studies department within AXA in Singapore. It aims at providing a strategic support for both top management and all business units.
My team regroups mostly Market Analysts, Risk & Pricing Specialists & Actuaries.
We work and design alternative business partnerships, develop profitable & customized business in the appropriate markets & recommend adapted actions in order to meet both production & benefit targets.
The jobscope includes mainly
- Reviewing & Improving existing marketing approaches, maintaining up to date market & product knowledge
- Forecasting the Retail market and foreseeing economic moves from competitions (macro & micro research)
- Providing technical support to the business development units in their negotiations of contracts with client
- Understanding the dynamic of marketing offers and translating them into business cases
- Developing & revising new retail products within agreed policies & guidelines, within delegated underwriting authorities, and according to both market demand and portfolio requirements
- Pricing retails products according to Market (Customer, Competitors, Government …) & Portfolio requirements
- Also Internal Audit, Market Intelligence, System development, Business reporting & CBA analysis
I personally manage the work of the Technical Team & report directly to both CEO & COO.
