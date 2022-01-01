Matthias DE FERRIERES

I created and currently supervise the Technical Studies department within AXA in Singapore. It aims at providing a strategic support for both top management and all business units.

My team regroups mostly Market Analysts, Risk & Pricing Specialists & Actuaries.

We work and design alternative business partnerships, develop profitable & customized business in the appropriate markets & recommend adapted actions in order to meet both production & benefit targets.



The jobscope includes mainly

- Reviewing & Improving existing marketing approaches, maintaining up to date market & product knowledge

- Forecasting the Retail market and foreseeing economic moves from competitions (macro & micro research)

- Providing technical support to the business development units in their negotiations of contracts with client

- Understanding the dynamic of marketing offers and translating them into business cases

- Developing & revising new retail products within agreed policies & guidelines, within delegated underwriting authorities, and according to both market demand and portfolio requirements

- Pricing retails products according to Market (Customer, Competitors, Government …) & Portfolio requirements

- Also Internal Audit, Market Intelligence, System development, Business reporting & CBA analysis



I personally manage the work of the Technical Team & report directly to both CEO & COO.



