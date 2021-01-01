Retail
Matthieu BENOIT
Matthieu BENOIT
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation
Gestion de projet
Management
Conseil
Entreprises
CARTEM CONSEIL
- Consultant SAP MM / SD / PS
2003 - 2003
Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :
Saint-Gobain Sekurit
Fabricom (FSA) Groupe SUEZ
ALTI
- Manager - Chef de projet - Consultant SAP MM / SD / PS
Puteaux
2003 - maintenant
Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :
Fabricom (FSA) Groupe SUEZ
Total RM
Total Holding
Sonacotra
Siemens SAS
Groupe Canal +
Vallourec (VMOG)
Sephora (LVMH)
CHANTELLE SA
CADN
- Consultant SAP MM
2000 - 2003
Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :
Novartis Agro SA
Renault SA
Valois
Daimler-Chrysler France
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Privée ESCAIA ESCAIA
Courbevoie
1998 - 2000
3ème Cycle Gestion - Management
