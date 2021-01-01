Menu

Matthieu BENOIT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Formation
Gestion de projet
Management
Conseil

Entreprises

  • CARTEM CONSEIL - Consultant SAP MM / SD / PS

    2003 - 2003 Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :

    Saint-Gobain Sekurit
    Fabricom (FSA) Groupe SUEZ

  • ALTI - Manager - Chef de projet - Consultant SAP MM / SD / PS

    Puteaux 2003 - maintenant Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :

    Fabricom (FSA) Groupe SUEZ
    Total RM
    Total Holding
    Sonacotra
    Siemens SAS
    Groupe Canal +
    Vallourec (VMOG)
    Sephora (LVMH)
    CHANTELLE SA

  • CADN - Consultant SAP MM

    2000 - 2003 Interventions significatives chez les clients suivants :

    Novartis Agro SA
    Renault SA
    Valois
    Daimler-Chrysler France

Formations

Réseau