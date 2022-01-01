Menu

Matthieu COLLIN

PARIS 13

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Inserm Transfert - Directeur adjoint propriété intellectuelle

    PARIS 13 maintenant

Formations

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1998 - 2001 Génie biologique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :