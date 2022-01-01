Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Matthieu COLLIN
Ajouter
Matthieu COLLIN
PARIS 13
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Inserm Transfert
- Directeur adjoint propriété intellectuelle
PARIS 13
maintenant
Formations
Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
1998 - 2001
Génie biologique
Réseau
Céline CORTOT
Delphine MOURNETAS CECCHET
Denis BOURGAREL
Gregory ABAUTRET
Jean-Pierre KOLB
Masson LAURE
Olivier BIGNOLAIS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z