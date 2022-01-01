Menu

Matthieu EL ASSAD

CLAMART

En résumé

Mes compétences :
StarCCM +
Microsoft Office
Inventory Management
CATIA
ANSYS
Data science
Machine Learning
Python
Pandas

Entreprises

  • EDF R&D - Stage

    CLAMART 2016 - 2016 Project : EDF R&D wants to design a test rig of a steam turbine, « Diva » ,to measure and study the impact of the condensation on the loss of energy.
    Work in contact with GE Power & Water, creation of the CAD model of the steam turbine, mesh and simulation of the condensation ; extraction and data analysis ; comparison of the model with data from existing power plants. Presentation of the results and conclusions to the project leaders from EDF and GE Power & Water.

  • ELIADIS - Stage

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant Establishing specifications to improve the production and billing software.
    Editing the half yearly report on production and billing.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Operative

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2014

Formations

Réseau

