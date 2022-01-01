Matthieu EL ASSAD

Mes compétences :
StarCCM +
Microsoft Office
Inventory Management
CATIA
ANSYS
Data science
Machine Learning
Python
Pandas
Entreprises
EDF R&D
- Stage
CLAMART2016 - 2016Project : EDF R&D wants to design a test rig of a steam turbine, « Diva » ,to measure and study the impact of the condensation on the loss of energy.
Work in contact with GE Power & Water, creation of the CAD model of the steam turbine, mesh and simulation of the condensation ; extraction and data analysis ; comparison of the model with data from existing power plants. Presentation of the results and conclusions to the project leaders from EDF and GE Power & Water.
ELIADIS
- Stage
Rueil-Malmaison2014 - maintenantEstablishing specifications to improve the production and billing software.
Editing the half yearly report on production and billing.