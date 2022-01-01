Menu

Matthieu MERLEN

CALAIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Excel
Accès

Entreprises

  • United Petfood France - Responsable Achat Transport et Logistique

    2018 - maintenant

  • Xpo Logistics - Affréteur / Organisateur Transport

    Lyon 2011 - maintenant . Affrètement national et international (groupage et lots complets)
    . Organisation / Création d’un plan transport pour un client dédié
    . Suivi des marges / CA / Sous-traitants
    . Remises tarifaires / Gestion clients.

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Exploitant / Affréteur Transport

    SAINT-VALLIER 2008 - 2011 . Affrètement (respect marge / CA / Contrôle sous-traitance / gestion portefeuille client)
    . Organisation planning conducteurs (Maitrise coûts / Respect budget, réglementation)
    . Suivi entretien matériel roulant
    . Reporting qualité / Respect Cahiers des charges

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Exploitant Transport

    SAINT-VALLIER 2007 - 2007

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Stage

    SAINT-VALLIER 2007 - 2007

  • SITAC - Calais Opale bus - Stage

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Université Du Littoral Côte D'Opale (Dunkerque)

    Dunkerque 2005 - 2007 MASTER AES Transport et Logistique

  • Université Du Littoral Côte D'Opale (Dunkerque)

    Dunkerque 2004 - 2005 Licence AES Transport et Logistique

  • Lycée Pierre De Coubertin

    Calais 2002 - 2004 BTS Logistique et Transport

Réseau

