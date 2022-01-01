Matthieu MERLEN

Mes compétences :
SAP
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Excel
Accès
Entreprises
United Petfood France
- Responsable Achat Transport et Logistique
2018 - maintenant
Xpo Logistics
- Affréteur / Organisateur Transport
Lyon2011 - maintenant. Affrètement national et international (groupage et lots complets)
. Organisation / Création d’un plan transport pour un client dédié
. Suivi des marges / CA / Sous-traitants
. Remises tarifaires / Gestion clients.
Norbert Dentressangle
- Exploitant / Affréteur Transport