Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Maud LERAY
Ajouter
Maud LERAY
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal
Echirolles
2007 - 2009
MASTER Sciences de l'information et de la communication
Major de promotion
Université Dijon Bourgogne IUT SRC
Dijon
2006 - 2007
LICENCE professionnelle Activités et Techniques de communication
Réseau
Alexandra EMERAS
Audrey AUDINO
Bastien CHANOT
Bérénice LALLEMANT
Eddy PILLON
Fabien JURCZAK
Geoffrey VENITUCCI
Hyacinthe AUDINO
Tannguy LE DANTEC