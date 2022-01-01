Menu

Maurice NITCHEU

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chimie industrielle

Entreprises

  • SOCAVER - Responsable HSE

    maintenant

  • SOCAVER - HSE

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENSAI IUT ENSAI/IUT (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 1998 - 2000 GENIE AGRO ALIMENTAIRE

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :