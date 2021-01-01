Menu

Maxence STILES

Cernay

En résumé

Bonjour,

Je travail comme rédacteur web pour plusieurs site Internet, voici quelques références :
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/1441-disque-de-frein-moto
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/1484-echappement-moto-discount
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/content/96-nettoyer-ligne-echappement-moto
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/753-filtre-a-air-moto
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/huile-moto/2427-huile-moto-motul-5100-4t-10w40-4-litres-filtre-a-huile-offert-3663466021896.html
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/748-kit-chaine-moto
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/1443-kit-durite-de-frein-moto
https://www.street-moto-piece.fr/3327-support-de-plaque-moto
https://cahier-intelligent.fr/guide-achat-choisir-cahier-reutilisable/
https://www.cahier-effacable.fr/comparatif-marque-rocketbook/

N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour de la rédaction d'article

Entreprises

  • SMP

    Cernay 2019 - maintenant Rédaction d'articles

Formations

  • Dut métiers du multimédia et de l'internet

    Toulouse (31000) 2017 - 2019 définition du cahier des charges fonctionnel et des spécifications techniques, en relation avec les clients ou les usagers, en appliquant les normes juridiques en vigueur,
    élaboration des modalités et des conditions de mise en œuvre d’objectifs stratégiques (marketing, communicationnels et techniques...)
    conception de l’architecture, de l’ergonomie et mise au point des supports multimédias (travaux imprimés, internet, applications mobiles...),
    développement de sites web et d’applications, réalisation et gestion de bases de données, de réseaux informatiques ou de services sur réseaux, incluant la maintenance et la sécurité,

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel