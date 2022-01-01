Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Maxime BOULENGER
Ajouter
Maxime BOULENGER
DHAKA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commerce International
Négociation
Sourcing
Management
Textile
Achats
Entreprises
CROSSLINE ASIA Ltd, Dhaka - BANGLADESH
- Merchandising / Production Manager - Chaîne & Trame
2014 - maintenant
AUCHAN FRANCE - Centrale d'achats
- Acheteur International - Textile Enfant Maille (T-shirt & Pull)
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2013 - 2014
AUCHAN INTERNATIONAL - Bureau de Liaison - Dhaka, BANGLADESH
- Merchandising Manager - Chaîne & Trame, Textile de la maison, Chaussure
2011 - 2013
AUCHAN IMPORT - EXPORT, Central d'achats
- Gestionnaire Commercial Import, Business Unit : DIY & SPORT
2010 - 2011
AUCHAN FRANCE - Centrale d'Achats
- Assistant Acheteur - Nightwear & Underwear Dept. (Maille + Chaîne & Trame)
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2010
DEVCOT S.A. / Négoce International de Coton
- Gestionnaire Transport-Logistique Import-Export
2009 - 2010
Formations
UFR De Langues Etrangères Appliquées
Roubaix
2009 - 2010
Master 2, Commerce International / Spécialité "Achats & Services Internationaux"
Umea School Of Business And Economics (USBE), SWEDEN (Umeå)
Umeå
2008 - 2009
Master 1, International Business Program in English
UFR De Langues Etrangères Appliquées (Roubaix)
Roubaix
2007 - 2008
Licence 3, Sciences & Techniques du Commerce International
Lycée Europeen Montebello
Lille
2005 - 2007
BTS Commerce International
Réseau
Antoine NEVEU
Cecile PEDRON
Marie LAURENGE
Meng LY
Pauline CARLU
Rana MASRY
Rémi FOURNIER
Rkia EL GUEDROR
Vianney ELOY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z