Maxime BOULENGER

DHAKA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce International
Négociation
Sourcing
Management
Textile
Achats

Entreprises

  • CROSSLINE ASIA Ltd, Dhaka - BANGLADESH - Merchandising / Production Manager - Chaîne & Trame

    2014 - maintenant

  • AUCHAN FRANCE - Centrale d'achats - Acheteur International - Textile Enfant Maille (T-shirt & Pull)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - 2014

  • AUCHAN INTERNATIONAL - Bureau de Liaison - Dhaka, BANGLADESH - Merchandising Manager - Chaîne & Trame, Textile de la maison, Chaussure

    2011 - 2013

  • AUCHAN IMPORT - EXPORT, Central d'achats - Gestionnaire Commercial Import, Business Unit : DIY & SPORT

    2010 - 2011

  • AUCHAN FRANCE - Centrale d'Achats - Assistant Acheteur - Nightwear & Underwear Dept. (Maille + Chaîne & Trame)

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2010

  • DEVCOT S.A. / Négoce International de Coton - Gestionnaire Transport-Logistique Import-Export

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • UFR De Langues Etrangères Appliquées

    Roubaix 2009 - 2010 Master 2, Commerce International / Spécialité "Achats & Services Internationaux"

  • Umea School Of Business And Economics (USBE), SWEDEN (Umeå)

    Umeå 2008 - 2009 Master 1, International Business Program in English

  • UFR De Langues Etrangères Appliquées (Roubaix)

    Roubaix 2007 - 2008 Licence 3, Sciences & Techniques du Commerce International

  • Lycée Europeen Montebello

    Lille 2005 - 2007 BTS Commerce International

