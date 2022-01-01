Retail
Maxime BRETIN
Maxime BRETIN
CLERMONT FERRAND
Entreprises
Quechua
- Dialogue & Community Leader
2018 - maintenant
Decathlon
- Responsable Rayon
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2016 - 2018
Mâcon-Infos
- Responsable Développement
Mâcon
2014 - 2016
Saint Maclou
- Assistant Manager - Retail
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2013 - 2014
Norauto
- Manager - Retail & Mershandising
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2012 - 2013
Formations
Sciences-U
Lyon
2014 - 2016
Master Marketing & Communication
ESC Clermont Auvergne (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
2013 - 2014
Bachelor Sales & Marketing
Groupe Formation Systèmes
Chamalieres
2010 - 2012
BTS Management des Unités commerciales
Management Communication Marketing
Lycée Blaise De Vigenere
St Pourcain Sur Sioule
2008 - 2010
BAC littéraire option mathématiques
Lycée Gilbert Romme
Riom
2007 - 2008
Lycéen membre du Pôle espoir cyclisme d'Auvergne
Réseau
Anaïs DELORME
Didier DEBARD
Emilie LAROBE
Jean Charles BOULAY
Ludovic F
Marylène MEYER
Nicolas COLOMBY
Roger DELPORTE
Vincent OPINEL
Violaine TOURNY
