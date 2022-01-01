Menu

Maxime BRETIN

CLERMONT FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Quechua - Dialogue & Community Leader

    2018 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Responsable Rayon

    Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2016 - 2018

  • Mâcon-Infos - Responsable Développement

    Mâcon 2014 - 2016

  • Saint Maclou - Assistant Manager - Retail

    Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2013 - 2014

  • Norauto - Manager - Retail & Mershandising

    Clermont-Ferrand (63000) 2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Sciences-U

    Lyon 2014 - 2016 Master Marketing & Communication

  • ESC Clermont Auvergne (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2013 - 2014 Bachelor Sales & Marketing

  • Groupe Formation Systèmes

    Chamalieres 2010 - 2012 BTS Management des Unités commerciales

    Management Communication Marketing

  • Lycée Blaise De Vigenere

    St Pourcain Sur Sioule 2008 - 2010 BAC littéraire option mathématiques

  • Lycée Gilbert Romme

    Riom 2007 - 2008 Lycéen membre du Pôle espoir cyclisme d'Auvergne

