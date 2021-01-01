Menu

Maxime DELOGET

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

An open‐minded and dedicated General Management specialized in Marketing and Web-marketing student with 1 years of experience in Web-marketing and marketing communication.
Back from China where i completed an MBA degree with honnor. I'm currently in a gap year program within Burton of london company as Assistant Web marketing.
Generally interested in finding a product manager position within an automotive international company.

Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing direct
Marketing stratégique
Brand management
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Renault - Assistant Chef de produit Megane RS et Clio RS

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2016 Gestion du site internet et de la promotion dans le but de faire évoluer l’image de marque:

    -Management de l’agence de Web Développement (Baobaz),
    -Gestion de l’animation sur le site + opérations commerciales.
    -Gestion du merchandising sur le site.
    -Création et mise en oeuvre des newletters ­quotidiennes.
    -Coordination des Shooting photo
    -Autres missions: Améliorer le SAV web, Participation projets d'évolution du site (livraison en boutique et paiement à l’expédition)

  • BURTON of London - Assistant E-store manager

    Lognes 2014 - 2015 Gestion du site internet et de la promotion dans le but de faire évoluer l’image de marque:

    Management de l’agence de Web Développement (Baobaz),
    Gestion de l’animation sur le site + opérations commerciales.
    Gestion du merchandising sur le site.
    Création et mise en oeuvre des newletters ­quotidiennes.
    Coordination des Shooting photo
    Autres missions: Améliorer le SAV web, Participation projets d'évolution du site (livraison en boutique et paiement à l’expédition)

  • Audi - Assistant marketing

    Villers Cotterets 2012 - 2012 Created and managed a direct marketing campaign to promote the launching of the new AUDI A1 • Managed data base (almost 10 000 people) • Chose and segmented the campaign target • Designed the flyers (helped by an advertising agency) encouraging people to discover and try the new AUDI A1 through an event for appeal people indoor Audi concession •

Formations

  • Sun Yat-Sen University

    Guangzhou 2014 - 2014 MBA

    Marketing management, Strategic management, Chineses business studies, Chinese language, Investment, Management information System, Corporate Finance.

  • IAE Aix Graduate School Of Management

    Aix En Provence 2013 - 2015 Marketing, Strategy, Cultural integration, Accounting, Business English, Relational development, Webmarketing, Communication, Human resources, Consumer behaviour, Cosmetics marketing, Geopolitics, Design thinking, marketing analysis

  • Dundalk Institute Of Technology - Irlande

    Dundalk 2012 - 2013 Bachelor in international business

    financial management, consumer psychology for marketing, Innovating marketing process, marketing communication, operations management

  • IUT De Valence

    Valence 2010 - 2012

