Maxime DELOGET

An open‐minded and dedicated General Management specialized in Marketing and Web-marketing student with 1 years of experience in Web-marketing and marketing communication.

Back from China where i completed an MBA degree with honnor. I'm currently in a gap year program within Burton of london company as Assistant Web marketing.

Generally interested in finding a product manager position within an automotive international company.



Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing direct

Marketing stratégique

Brand management

Webmarketing