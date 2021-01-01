Maxime LERBUT

Depuis septembre 2019:
Responsable RSE - Promod
Octobre 2014-Sept 2019:
Responsable Achats/Sourcing - Promod
Avril 2012-Sept 2014:
Asian Sourcing Manager- Pimkie
2009-2012:
+Acheteur Chaîne et Trame pour la femme - Kiabi.
Zone d'appro: l'Asie
+Intervenant à HEI - cours de négociation, achats.
2006-2009:
Acheteur Maille pour l'enfant (G+F de 3-16Ans) - Kiabi. Zone d'appro: l'Asie
2004-2006:
Responsable contrôle de gestion achats chez Damart.
Etude et gestion de multiples projets
Formation : Ingénieur Textile, spécialisation commerce international.
Mes compétences :
Sourcing