Maxime LERBUT

Marcq-En-Baroeul

En résumé

Depuis septembre 2019:
Responsable RSE - Promod

Octobre 2014-Sept 2019:
Responsable Achats/Sourcing - Promod

Avril 2012-Sept 2014:
Asian Sourcing Manager- Pimkie

2009-2012:
+Acheteur Chaîne et Trame pour la femme - Kiabi.
Zone d'appro: l'Asie
+Intervenant à HEI - cours de négociation, achats.

2006-2009:
Acheteur Maille pour l'enfant (G+F de 3-16Ans) - Kiabi. Zone d'appro: l'Asie

2004-2006:
Responsable contrôle de gestion achats chez Damart.
Etude et gestion de multiples projets

Formation : Ingénieur Textile, spécialisation commerce international.

Mes compétences :
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Promod - Responsable achats/ sourcing

    Marcq-En-Baroeul 2014 - maintenant

  • Pimkie - Chef de groupe sourcing Asie

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - 2014

  • KIABI - Acheteur Chaîne & Trame Femme

    HEM 2009 - 2012

  • KIABI - Acheteur maille enfant

    HEM 2006 - 2008 Acheteur maille rectiligne + circulaire pour l'enfant garçon et fille (3-16 ans).
    Types de produits en gérance = Pull - Sweat - Jogging - Pantalon - Pyjama.

  • DAMART - Contrôleur de gestion achats

    Roubaix 2004 - 2006 Responsable contrôle de gestion du prêt-à-porter:
    • Contrôle du respect des budgets en établissant avec les acheteurs et/ou les gestionnaires achats, les prévisions des ventes de leur rayon.
    • Reporting et analyse des résultats : CA, marge, indices, commandes, prévisions
    • Audits et conseils sur les méthodes de travail des gestionnaires et acheteurs/ mise en place d’outils.
    • Responsable de projets informatiques, mise en place de progiciels achats (Movex – SAP – Catalliances).

  • DESCAMPS - Organisation des achats

    Marcq-en-Baroeul 2003 - 2004

Formations

