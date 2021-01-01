Maxime RIBOLZI

-
Decathlon International
- Crosstraining / Bodybuilding User leader
2017 - maintenant
Support Product Managers in the User Knowledge
Improve the relevance of our offer, professionalize decision-making, classify our existing products
Refine and exploit the definition of the levels of practice by sport
Direct our product developments in the right way
Measure the weight of our users on international markets
Refine the relevance of our targeting in communication
Personalize the interactions with our users
Develop market intelligence
-
Domyos // Decathlon International
- Communication Project Leader
2014 - 2017
Provide strategic analysis (budget, planning) for international marketing & communication.
Integrate and lead new processes into human organization for better team work and to increase performance.
Organize and lead the communication campaigns including creation, digital, TV commercials & in-store layout.
Main contact for a dozen of countries including India, Russia, China. And also for local markets (Europe Commercial Direction). Functional management.
Global budget allocation and financial forecasts (X M€ budget).
ROI target settings on international brand campaigns.
-
Decathlon China, Shanghai
- Marketing Research Manager China
2012 - 2014
Developing Customer & User Knowledge for Decathlon Asia.
Creation & leading strategic surveys, for the Retail Division, Expansion, and for own Brands.
Calculation of sports potential markets in current / new cities for Decathlon China
Development of internal focus group process
Recruiting & managing market research team
Strategic recommendations
Methodologies: face-to-face, CATI, CAWI, CAMI & qualitative surveys
-
Oxylane
- Responsable Etudes Marketing
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2009 - 2012
Leading a team of 6 people
Managing the marketing surveys services account
Production of over 600 surveys in 3 years, for the Retail Division (present in 12 different countries) and for own Brands
Methodologies: face-to-face, CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews), on-line, or qualitative studies
Test de collection, focus groupe, étude client post-achat, étude qualité, notoriété+image marques/magasins/enseigne, satisfaction sortie de magasin, post-test communication...
-
Cote Clients
- Intervenant Master STAPS
Lyon
2008 - 2008
-
Côté Clients
- Chef de groupe
Lyon
2006 - 2009
Creation of the company in 2006
Leading a team of 2 people
Production of over 100 surveys for specialized retailers
Institut d'études 100% distri, Etudes de Satisfaction et Visites Mystère réalisées pour les GSS et GSA (Leclerc, Monoprix, Auchan, Géant Casino, Casino Supermarchés, Castorama, FNAC, Quiksilver, Cultura, Décathlon, Adidas, Etam, Etam Lingerie, Pharmacies Giphar...)
-
Audirep
- Chargé d'étude
Villers Cotterets
2005 - 2006
Chargé d'études et de traitement dans le service Marketing Client
-
Décathlon Nancy
- Vendeur
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2005 - 2005
-
Derbymag
- Co-directeur
2004 - 2005
Création et distribution d'un magazine de basket associatif sur le département du Haut-Rhin.
Réalisation intégrale des photos et articles, mise en page, impressions, distribution et promotion.