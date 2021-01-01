Menu

Maxime RIBOLZI

SHANGHAI

Entreprises

  • Decathlon International - Crosstraining / Bodybuilding User leader

    2017 - maintenant Support Product Managers in the User Knowledge
    Improve the relevance of our offer, professionalize decision-making, classify our existing products
    Refine and exploit the definition of the levels of practice by sport
    Direct our product developments in the right way
    Measure the weight of our users on international markets
    Refine the relevance of our targeting in communication
    Personalize the interactions with our users
    Develop market intelligence

  • Domyos // Decathlon International - Communication Project Leader

    2014 - 2017 Provide strategic analysis (budget, planning) for international marketing & communication.
    Integrate and lead new processes into human organization for better team work and to increase performance.

    Organize and lead the communication campaigns including creation, digital, TV commercials & in-store layout.
    Main contact for a dozen of countries including India, Russia, China. And also for local markets (Europe Commercial Direction). Functional management.
    Global budget allocation and financial forecasts (X M€ budget).
    ROI target settings on international brand campaigns.

  • Decathlon China, Shanghai - Marketing Research Manager China

    2012 - 2014 Developing Customer & User Knowledge for Decathlon Asia.
    Creation & leading strategic surveys, for the Retail Division, Expansion, and for own Brands.
    Calculation of sports potential markets in current / new cities for Decathlon China
    Development of internal focus group process
    Recruiting & managing market research team
    Strategic recommendations
    Methodologies: face-to-face, CATI, CAWI, CAMI & qualitative surveys

  • Oxylane - Responsable Etudes Marketing

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2012 Leading a team of 6 people
    Managing the marketing surveys services account
    Production of over 600 surveys in 3 years, for the Retail Division (present in 12 different countries) and for own Brands
    Methodologies: face-to-face, CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews), on-line, or qualitative studies

    Test de collection, focus groupe, étude client post-achat, étude qualité, notoriété+image marques/magasins/enseigne, satisfaction sortie de magasin, post-test communication...

  • Cote Clients - Intervenant Master STAPS

    Lyon 2008 - 2008

  • Côté Clients - Chef de groupe

    Lyon 2006 - 2009 Creation of the company in 2006
    Leading a team of 2 people
    Production of over 100 surveys for specialized retailers

    Institut d'études 100% distri, Etudes de Satisfaction et Visites Mystère réalisées pour les GSS et GSA (Leclerc, Monoprix, Auchan, Géant Casino, Casino Supermarchés, Castorama, FNAC, Quiksilver, Cultura, Décathlon, Adidas, Etam, Etam Lingerie, Pharmacies Giphar...)

  • Audirep - Chargé d'étude

    Villers Cotterets 2005 - 2006 Chargé d'études et de traitement dans le service Marketing Client

  • Décathlon Nancy - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2005 - 2005

  • Derbymag - Co-directeur

    2004 - 2005 Création et distribution d'un magazine de basket associatif sur le département du Haut-Rhin.
    Réalisation intégrale des photos et articles, mise en page, impressions, distribution et promotion.

