Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Maxime TORRACCHI
Ajouter
Maxime TORRACCHI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STILES
- Second mécanicien
2014 - 2015
SNCM
- Officier mécanicien
marseille
2011 - 2014
Corsica Ferries
- Officier mécanicien
Bastia
2010 - 2010
Formations
ENSM Ecole Nationale Supérieure Maritime
Nantes
2008 - 2010
Officier chef de quart machine illimité
Lycée Giocante De Casabianca
Bastia
2003 - 2004
Baccalauréat serie E.S
Réseau
Christine RAFFAELLI
Jacques LE MOIGNE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z