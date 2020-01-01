Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Mbarek SAMAR
Mbarek SAMAR
ALGER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Propharmal
- Chef de ligne (Atelier formes liquides)
2019 - maintenant
Propharmal
- Chef de ligne (Atelier formes effervecentes)
2018 - 2019
Propharmal, Eurapharmal
- Chef de ligne (Atelier formes liquides)
2016 - 2017
Propharmal, Eurapharmal
- Préparateur de produit pharmaceutique (liquide et sèches)
2015 - 2016
Novapharm
- Superviseur de pesée
2014 - 2014
Propharmal
- Chargé des formations et des réclamations clients
2013 - 2014
Propharmal
- Préparateur de produits pharmaceutiques
2010 - 2013
Formations
Réseau
Manuel BABOLAT
Meriem BOUGHERARA
Mohamed Amine BELKAID