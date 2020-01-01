Menu

Mbarek SAMAR

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Propharmal - Chef de ligne (Atelier formes liquides)

    2019 - maintenant

  • Propharmal - Chef de ligne (Atelier formes effervecentes)

    2018 - 2019

  • Propharmal, Eurapharmal - Chef de ligne (Atelier formes liquides)

    2016 - 2017

  • Propharmal, Eurapharmal - Préparateur de produit pharmaceutique (liquide et sèches)

    2015 - 2016

  • Novapharm - Superviseur de pesée

    2014 - 2014

  • Propharmal - Chargé des formations et des réclamations clients

    2013 - 2014

  • Propharmal - Préparateur de produits pharmaceutiques

    2010 - 2013

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

