Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbarysth SHERLLY
Ajouter
Mbarysth SHERLLY
LIBREVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Superieure De Commerce Et De Management(SUP De COM) LBV GABON (Libreville)
Libreville
2012 - maintenant
Master Gestion Logistique et Transport
Réseau
Claude Edmond GOUDJO OKOUMIGUI
Nguema Nguema JEAN-CHARLES
Willy MEYE